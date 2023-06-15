B&T Women In Media: Nine’s CMO Liana Dubois Shares Her Biggest Career Lesson To Date

B&T Women In Media: Nine’s CMO Liana Dubois Shares Her Biggest Career Lesson To Date
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



In July last year, Liana Dubois made history when she became Nine’s first-ever group CMO. Here she speaks to B&T candidly about balancing her career and being a mother, as well as her biggest career lesson to date.

Despite ending up with one of the most powerful media roles in the country after starting out in marketing and promotions, Dubois said she’s not someone who set out with a clear career plan.

“People say where do you see yourself in five or 10 years’ time? I’m one of those people that’s not particularly very good at answering that question,” she says.

One thing she has always done, however, is find something that is “challenging and creatively fulfilling.”

“Having a career where you can have new experiences, and you can continue to feel challenged each day, and you can grow and evolve and never stop learning has always been really important to me”.

When asked what her biggest career lesson to date is, Dubois is clear: “Never assume anything,” she says.

“That’s probably just a good life lesson.”

In the corporate world, she says stakeholder engagement is also “very important” as well as listening.

“We were given two ears and one mouth for a reason,” she says. It’s necessary to “genuinely try to hear and understand where people are at in their understanding”. This way you can empathise and take everyone on the journey” she says. Although it’s “not always easy to do”.

When it comes to being a mother and being successful in her career, Dubois is refreshingly candid.

“Life is like the knobs on a stereo. And there are some days you have to turn the bass down or the treble up”.

“And the reality is there are days that I’m a better mother than I probably am a CMO. And there are other days that I’m a better CMO than I probably am a mother”.

“I’ve had to find the comfort in that idea so I don’t turn myself inside out, trying to be all things to all people all the time.”

As for her plans for the future of Nine?

“That Nine’s house of brands continue to mean as much to the Australian population in the next 100 years as we have for the past 100 years”.

Want to be part of the B&T Women In Media awards –  buy your tickets HERE. 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T Women in Media

Latest News

Debate Club Partners With Talent International
  • Media

Debate Club Partners With Talent International

The Advertising Debate Club which hosts regular thought-provoking discussions and provides a platform for industry networking and community building, today announced a rebrand, new volunteer team and a partnership with Talent International which will mean the Debate Club now has a permanent location for its events. Advertising Debate Club founder Orsi Toth-Pal will now be joined by a boosted team of […]

The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
  • Marketing

Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
  • Marketing

IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats
  • Technology

Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively. The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search […]

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]