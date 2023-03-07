Brisbane Artist Decorates DiDi Vehicles For Ads On Wheels Campaign

Local Brisbane artist Lisa Dots will have her colourful artwork displayed on vehicles across Brisbane as part of a new Ads On Wheels campaign from rideshare provider DiDi Australia.

Ads on Wheels, managing director, Sally Waghorn said campaign was a great way for DiDi to show their support for local Queensland artists.

“The vehicles look fantastic, they will be unmissable to traffic, pedestrians and passengers alike as the Brisbane-inspired artwork showcases the very best the city has to offer, including imagery of the Wheel of Brisbane and New Farm Park,” Sally said.

DiDi Australia has funded the Ads On Wheels campaign and chose to engage local artist Lisa Dots after recognising the struggles of the design and creative content industries in recent years.

DiDi Australia, senior marketing coordinator, April Law, said DiDi is excited to be partnering with such a talented, local designer and to bring this artwork alive while driving across the city.

“Our DiDi drivers who have been driving around in these vehicles are very enthusiastic and this is reflected with their passengers as well.

“We hope this campaign instils a sense of fun and pride among Brisbane residents for their home city and hopefully a clamour for them to be one of the lucky riders picked up in these vehicles,” she said.

For artist Lisa Dots, the opportunity to create a design reflecting Brisbane was a great chance to show her love for the city.

“I’ve done many different designs and installations previously, but never seen my artwork wrapped around a number of cars! The cars look beautiful and I jumped at the chance to be involved in this project. As a proud Brisbane girl, any opportunity to showcase our city is something I love to be involved in.

“Friends and family have been snapping away and sending me pictures whenever they’ve seen one of these vehicles driving around – it’s a great sense of pride for my city but also in my artwork.”

Brisbane residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for these colourful cars around the city and enjoy 30% off their first five rides with DiDi by scanning the QR code found on the rear of the car. Full terms and conditions can be found on the DiDi app.

Credits:

Client: DiDi

Artist: Lisa Dots

Agency: Next&Co

