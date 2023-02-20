Network 10’s Lisa Squillace Departs Amid New Sales Structure At The Broadcaster

Lisa Squillace, National Sales Director at Network 10, is leaving Paramount ANZ after four years.

A spokesperson from Network 10 confirmed that a new sales structure will be announced on Wednesday.

Squillace had been at Network 10 for four years, joining as national sales director in February 2019. She is also chair of the board of directors at ThinkTV.

Her next move is yet to be confirmed.

Chief sales officer Rod Prosser, thanked Squillace for her work building an internal sales team as well as creating streaming opportunities.

“We wish Lisa Squillace all the best for her future as she departs the business. Lisa had been a valued member of Paramount ANZ as the national sales director over the past four years.

“Her commercial acumen and ability to deliver incredible outcomes for the Network are well recognised by Paramount ANZ and she was instrumental in developing and implementing the strategy for the return of the internal Sales team.

“We thank Lisa for identifying and creating opportunities across all screens including Broadcast Linear Television, Digital and Paramount+ SVOD service. I know I speak for all who worked closely with Lisa in saying she will be missed.”

Squillace said she was proud of what she’d achieved at the network.

“I’m immensely proud of the work I have achieved at Paramount ANZ and for the strong legacy I am leaving behind.

“From building a high performing sales team and establishing and maintaining operational rhythm, and of course driving revenue, I know that I have achieved my goals in this role with commercial success and market accolades for the team, our partners and advertisers.

“I’m looking forward to my next challenge and would like to sincerely thank Rod for his support and my entire sales team for their passion and commitment to each other and the business.”

Squillace’s departure comes after news that Paramount global is restructuring its Australian operations, resulting in a number of redundancies.