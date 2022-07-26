Forbes’ Ben Pellow On Sponsoring B&T’s Best Of The Best Awards

Our Best of the Best Awards are fast approaching and tickets are selling quickly so nab one while you can for the industry’s most spectacular awards night!

One of our incredible sponsors for the event is Forbes Australia. So we caught up with the company’s group sales director Ben Pellow to discuss why Forbes is sponsoring B&T’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast…

B&T: What drew Forbes to sponsoring B&T’s Best of the Best Awards presented by Finecast?

BP: There are two reasons. Firstly, sponsoring the awards is our way of committing our support to the industry and the Australian market. We feel a personal responsibility to champion our industry’s elite and to show that support. That brings us to reason number two which is Forbes Australia talks every day to Australia’s elite, not just from a wealth perspective, but we speak to the best of the best in finance, business, and entrepreneurialism. So what better award could we possibly sponsor than the Best of the Best?

How does Forbes encourage and promote staff to reach the level of the best of the best?

As a senior leadership team at Forbes Australia, we’re committed to hiring and fostering the best talent in the business. Everyone who works for Forbes has a common belief in the brand and a respect for its heritage, but most importantly, a clear and aligned vision of where we’re headed. By having this shared vision from the ground up, our staff feel included and invested in the company’s direction. I believe it’s this combination of transparency and ownership that drives people from going from being a great employee to being an industry-leading talent and that’s what we’re trying to foster here at Forbes Australia.

We have a new category this year called diversity champion. What kind of worker could we expect to see win this award?

I guess the greatest part of having a Diversity Award is that I shouldn’t have a clue what the winner looks like or what they do. I think a diversity champion to me would be anyone who can look at themselves in the mirror at the end of the week and know that they’ve made a positive impact in their workplace and amongst their colleagues. They don’t necessarily need to be at rallies and waving signs to make a difference. I think it all starts with being a good person to those around you. Not forcing your beliefs on anyone else and respecting other people’s beliefs is a great way to start regardless of what side of the political bed you wake up on. I’m very excited to see the shortlist for this award.

The Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the highest performing individuals in the media and advertising industry rather than a business or an entire agency. What is it about this aspect of the award that Forbes Australia felt was so important to the industry?

Having spent 15 years on the commercial side of the media game, I can honestly say that marketers are more in the driver’s seat than ever before. The advances in tech and the strides that we’ve made globally, especially in attribution modelling, have shone a big light on how the efforts of marketers directly influence the commercial performance of the business. Some of Australia’s largest and most recognised businesses are being directed and driven by the insights garnered and the decisions made by the very people who will be receiving nominations and awards in September. Forbes Australia recognises the impact that the media industry has had in driving our economy forward, especially through the somewhat difficult last few years, and we feel it’s important to acknowledge and reward the individuals who have contributed to this.

On that same note, why do you think it is so important for businesses to promote individual achievement?

Championing entrepreneurial capitalism is a core value of Australia, but entrepreneurs aren’t necessarily independent operators. Some of the most creative and strategic thinkers are working day and night for companies or brands, continually pushing the boundaries and discovering new and often profound revenue streams. Forbes exists for that very reason. To champion the success of the people behind the brands, because people bring ideas. That ambition and drive to lead, innovate and create change is what sets the Best of the Best apart, and why we are proud to join you in recognising the standout performers in our industry.

