Atomic 212° Launches New AI Marketing Event In Partnership With LinkedIn & Microsoft

Atomic 212° has announced an exclusive upcoming event – Applied AI: Practical Solutions for B2B Marketing Effectiveness – in partnership with LinkedIn and Microsoft.

To be staged in Sydney on Thursday, 26 October, the event will see the three companies share innovative ideas, insights and research on effective marketing and innovation in AI. It will feature a diverse range of content from an impressive line-up of experts and thought leaders.

The list of speakers includes Atomic 212° National Chief Executive Officer, Claire Fenner (pictured above); LinkedIn APAC Principal Consultant, Claire Austin; Microsoft CTO for Partners, Dean Corcoran; and more.

Session topics will range from effective and ineffective use of AI in the current B2B marketing landscape and the impact it has on building and measuring brand, to how AI innovation will affect productivity in the workplace and where marketers should exercise caution – providing key takeaways for B2B marketers at every stage of the AI journey.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host this event. Microsoft and LinkedIn are the undisputed leaders in their fields, and the opportunity for us to pool our respective areas of expertise and share them with clients and colleagues is invaluable,” said Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner.

“In a cluttered environment, the Applied AI: Practical Solutions for B2B Marketing Effectiveness event will offer marketing leaders a rare opportunity to stand out from the crowd and better understand the complex AI marketing space”.