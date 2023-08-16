As Matildas Battle Pommie Press They Become Most Valuable National Sports Team

As Matildas Battle Pommie Press They Become Most Valuable National Sports Team
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



In an interview ahead of the World Cup semi-final, Matildas and West Ham star Mackenzie Arnold has been batting away daft questions from the British press.

“Mackenzie these two countries have a traditional and long rivalry,” said the journalist in a press conference ahead of tonight’s game.

“I’m sure there are a lot of England fans back home that would l’ve to see them knock you out of your home tournament. Is the idea of being knocked out by England almost unthinkable to you?”

Arnold, stone-faced, replied: “Being knocked out by anyone is unthinkable, I think there’s a lot of English people that would like to see them knock us out but I think there’s more Australians that would love to see England knocked out by us.

“We have so many rivalries with so many different countries, this is just another game for us.”

The rest of the room just laughed.

Arnold saved three penalties after missing her own attempt in the quarter-final shootout against France on Saturday night. In some quarters, she has apparently become known as Australia’s minister of defence.

That impact is cutting through to the world of marketing with Brand Finance Australia calculating that the value of the Matildas brand could rise to as much as $210 million after the tournament from just $40 million beforehand.

This, Brand Finance Australia MD Mark Crowe told the Guardian, would make the Tillies the most valuable national sports team.

“They are now a very strong brand in the world of football and when you’re looking at their strength in Australia, they’re up there with some of the country’s strongest commercial brands,” Crowe said.

“The challenge is to maintain that strength beyond the World Cup, a signature event that brings incredible focus and attention for a month.”

Attributing a value to a national sports team is difficult but the bumper ticket sales, record-breaking television audiences and remarkable merchandise sales, along with the anticipated investment from government agencies into sports programs, all figure in the Tillies’ valuation.

Please login with linkedin to comment

matildas

Latest News

Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s
  • Marketing

Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s

Visa is repurposing its digital outdoor advertising spots to fans so they can share their support and love ahead of the semi-final game. On Wednesday night at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, history will be written as Australia plays against England in a semi-final clash. The nation is getting behind the Australian talent like […]

Two generic red and silver racing cars moving a high speed with motion blur. The race cars are racing past an empty grandstand in slightly wet conditions, emitting sprays from wheels, under a bright and cloudy sky. Location is fictional.
  • Advertising

The Bend Renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park

The Bend Motorsport Park has announced that the venue will be renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Today’s announcement is a landmark moment for The Bend, now in its 6th year of operation, to proudly partner with Shell V-Power, an iconic and internationally renowned brand. The Bend joins the likes of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, […]

Join The Industry Pantomime This December!
  • Media

Join The Industry Pantomime This December!

Sure, our industry has perfected the art of drinking rosé, entering awards, and writing humble brag posts on LinkedIn but can we pull together to put on a good old fashioned festive panto? Yes, we can! Hosted by IAB Australia and UnLtd, the world premiere of “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves” will be […]

Bastion Unveils New Advocacy Arm & Partnership With Culturalpulse
  • Marketing

Bastion Unveils New Advocacy Arm & Partnership With Culturalpulse

Australasia’s largest independent agency Bastion has launched a new division, Bastion Advocate, to sit within the agency’s integrated communications arm Bastion Amplify. The move bolsters Bastion Amplify’s existing influencer practice and comes as the agency joins forces with multicultural marketing agency CulturalPulse, to develop content and effectively engage diverse communities. The partnership builds on Bastion’s […]

Nike Accused Of Wage Theft
  • Marketing

Nike Accused Of Wage Theft

While billions of people are cheering on their favourite teams during the Women’s World Cup, Nike – sponsor of thirteen of the teams – refuses to pay 1,284 Cambodian garment workers US$1.4 million($A2.1 million) in legally owed severance pay. Global women’s rights organisation, ActionAid Australia, alongside the Manufacturing Division of the CFMEU and the garment […]

Shot of a gorgeous and elegant young woman out on a shopping spree
  • Marketing

Retailers Are Passing On Higher Cost Of Doing Business To Consumers

Fifty-eight percent of Australian retailers admitted to passing the majority of the higher costs of doing business onto consumers with 23 per cent passing on all costs. Shopify reveals this research as the Australian retail industry grapples with inflation, worker shortages, and softening consumer demand. The Shopify Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with YouGov, […]

Modern interior design of apartment, living room with beige sofa over the light stucco wall. Home interior. 3d rendering
  • Advertising

Carpet Court Revamps Bougie Website

The question remains, does the Carpet Court website get a lot of extra traffic from people inadvertently Googling shag?