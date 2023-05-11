Are You On The List? B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Content Producers
What exactly is a content producer I hear ye asking? Well that’s a very good question. Arguably in the digital age, we are all content producers.
With so much content out there it can be really hard to feel like you are creating something different and standing out from the rest. That’s why we wanted to celebrate the content producers that are really doing something different and forging their own path.
We’ve capped the list at 10 but if there’s anyone not mentioned who you would like to include the comment section is open. Let the games begin!
We’ve already had our 10 best creatives and entrepreneurs, and in the coming weeks and months, we will be revealing the best in the following disciplines: Data Scientist, Commercial Director – Creative, Recruiter, Commercial Director – Media, Film Director, Public Relations, Strategist – Creative, Technologist, Consultant, Strategist – Media, Project Manager, Executive Leader – Creative, Mentor, Executive Leader – Media, Media Director, Developer, Casting Director, Industry Association Chief, Experiential Producer, Social Change Maker, Journalist, HR, Planning Director – Media, and Marketer.
In no particular order and without further ado, here we go!
Denise Barnes, Head of Branded Content, Man of Many
After joining Man of Many as an intern in 2017, Barnes has sped her way through the ranks and is now head of branded content. In this time, she has managed large-scale content campaigns for partners like American Express, The Balvenie, Longines, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, Ben Sherman. Her experience covers social media, campaign production & digital marketing roles. She is also keen to help other people in the industry out and was recently a judge for B&T’s Women Leading Tech awards.
- Chloe Mckenzie, Director Of Entertainment Partnerships, OMD
Since entering her current role as partnerships director at OMD Create, McKenzie turned a team of one into five and delivered 152 partnerships across branded content, broadcast integration and activations. The partnerships have won awards and delivered tangible results for some of Australia’s biggest brands. Highlights include increasing sales by 15 per cent for Birds Eye and increasing Coles’ LGBTIQ+ allyship.
Its little surprise she was recently named as a finalists on B&T’s 30 under 30.
- Keshnee Kemp, Head of Group Content, Woolworths Group
As head of content at Woolworths, Kemp has a formidable reach. She is an experienced multiplatform content director with more than ten years of experience in the media and digital industry and a proven ability to drive highly engaged audiences across social, digital, print and television. Prior to joining Woolworths, Kemp was at Are Media (formerly Pacific Magazine/Bauer Media) where she was head of video.
- Mel Ho, Head Of Content at LADbible Australia
Ho is someone who is passionate about operating teams across both editorial and commercial. As head of content at LADbible Australia, she is setting the agenda in an originally male-dominated area. Prior to joining LADbible, Ho was women’s lifestyle commercial editor at Allure Media. Her other previous roles include studio producer at Yahoo7 and digital media strategist at Hypoxi Australia.
- Pearl (Glorypearl) Dy, Head Of Content at Akolade
Dy’s broad content production experience includes producing campaigns for various purposes, including PRs and investigative stories, digital stories and multimedia content, films and general content creation. She’s led communications programmes with Akolade and Swito Innovation Hub and projects for British Council Philippines, Save the Children, NTFP-GAGGA, ACDI-VOCA, the University of London and Google Business Group.
- Tom Foxton, Head Of Content, Macquarie Group
In a world where we are constantly being prodded to choose between creativity and data, Foxton is someone who bridges the gap between both. He describes himself as a “data geek meets creative storyteller with an analytical mind and astute business acumen”. He joined Macquarie Group as head of content in 2020. Prior to that, he was based in London where he was product development and marketing executive at British Airways.
- John Walsh, Executive Producer, Nine network Australia
You couldn’t have a content producer list without John Walsh being named. Walsh has been at Nine for nearly 30 years and has certainly made his impact on Australian content. As network producer for Married At First Sight, Walsh is setting the agenda for Australian reality TV. On his Instagram, Walsh says he likes “words and sometimes pictures with words”, long may that love affair continue.
- Oren Fixler, Head of Content, Social & Reputation Strategy at Telstra
As head of content, social and reputation strategy at one of Australia’s biggest brands, Fixler has more influence than most. Fixler leads a team that “shapes how Telstra shows up inside and out”. He looks after social, owned editorial, internal comms, creative strategy and production, media strategy and comms operations. He’s undeniably committed to Telstra and has spent more than 15 years at the brand since joining part-time in retail way back in 2008.
- Roberto Damante, Head of Content and Community at Regional Angel Investor Network
Like a lot of people on this list, Damante is multi-talented. His experience covers media relations, PR and publicity, journalism, research, business development, content creation, copywriting, branding, website project management, events, talent management, artist relations, and more. Leave something for other people Damante! He is currently head of content and community at the Regional Angel Investor Network and also has his own freelance business.
- Matt Johnson, Presenter , Content Marketing Specialist, Producer, Pineapple Productions
As well as being founder at Pineapple Productions, which won the 2021 AiMCO Award Winner: Best Branded Content Creator on Instagram, Johnson is also founder and co-hst at Two Doting Dads. Two Doting Dads. The podcast “follows the parenting escapades of two good mates, Matty J and Ash Wicks. They share a very laid-back style to parenting, they don’t pretend to be experts and they celebrate every single parenting mishap (which there are plenty)”. In a world where everyone is pretending to be perfect – what’s not to like.
