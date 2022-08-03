Aussie Adtech Company Metigy Goes Under, Lays Off 75 Staff

Australian marketing platform Metigy has gone into voluntary administration, leaving 75 staff jobless and “shell-shocked”.

Founded by David Fairfull (pictured) – who designed the B&T website – and Johnson Lin in 2015, Metigy was a platform based in AI, offering machine-led marketing solutions for small businesses.

The news came as quite a shock to Metigy’s 75 employees, given that the Australian Financial Review recently reported the company had grown more than 300 per cent in 2020 and 2021, and was planning on raising money with a valuation of $1 billion.

A number of now former staff have spoken out on LinkedIn to voice their disappointment at the news, with senior brand & content lead Clare Riley describing all the great work she and her team had planned.

“It’s not because we didn’t care enough or because we did a bad job or the market conditions weren’t in our favour – and that will always be the toughest thing to deal with when you work as hard as we did,” said Riley.

In a small ray of sunshine on the situation, the freshly unemployed team have joined forces to create a Google doc listing all the staff currently looking for work, with people reaching out across multiple platforms to offer new jobs to the laid-off employees.