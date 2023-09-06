ACA & AANA Host The Effectiveness Masterclass In Melbourne

ACA & AANA Host The Effectiveness Masterclass In Melbourne
    On September 12, Advertising Council Australia (ACA) and the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) are bringing The Effectiveness Masterclass to Melbourne – a two-hour intensive for marketers and agency leaders looking to improve the efficacy of their ad campaigns.

    International effectiveness expert James Hurman, founder, Previously Unavailable, Telstra CMO Brent Smart and NAB CMO Suzana Ristevski will join top strategists Fran Clayton (chief strategy officer, DDB Australia) and Virginia Pracht (co-head of strategy, TBWA\Australia) to provide attendees with practical tools and advice to better sell, measure and prove the commercial impact of their work.

    ACA CEO Tony Hale said: “The turnout at Sydney’s Effectiveness Masterclass earlier this year demonstrated that the return from advertising is a critical issue facing the industry, with every marketing dollar scrutinised amid a tightening economy.

    “This event brings together industry innovators, top CMOs and brand strategists to provide a deeper understanding of the principles of advertising effectiveness. You’ll walk away with the confidence and ability to create compelling ad campaigns that deliver even greater ROI.”

    As part of his keynote, Hurman, author of The Case for Creativity and Future Demand will share invaluable insights gained from a career dedicated to practising and teaching effectiveness.

    His Cannes Lions and WARC study, The Effectiveness Code, broke boundaries by introducing new concepts such as The Creative Effectiveness Ladder and Creative Commitment, which brands have adopted worldwide.

    A panel session hosted by DDB’s Fran Clayton will follow, featuring Hurman, Smart – one of the world’s top marketers whose work on NRMA Insurance won the coveted Grand Effie Award in 2021, Ristevski and Pracht, who will discuss the latest trends and insights for developing campaigns that guarantee impact.



