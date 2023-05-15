ABC Ombudsman To Investigate Broadcaster’s Coronation Coverage Following More Than 1000 Complaints

The ABC ombudsman will investigate the broadcaster over its coverage of Kind Charles’ coronation following more than 1,000 viewer complaints and an alleged breach of editorial standards.

The broadcaster brought in just over a million viewers for the coronation but its coverage, which highlighted the republican movement in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth, attracted criticism.

Melbourne 3AW presenter Neil Mitchell accused the ABC of “souring the mood” with its coverage and the Australian Monarchist League (perhaps predictably) launched a petition calling for the broadcaster to apologise. The ABC also highlighted the harms perpetrated against Indigenous Australians.

Claims were made against the broadcaster that it breached its standards relating to impartiality, accuracy, harm and offence by failing to present alternative views on topics concerning Indigenous matters.

The ABC’s managing director and editor-in-chief, David Anderson will be involved in a separate informal review into the coverage, according to The Australian.

The Aus also said that while most of the complaints about the coverage simply expressed viewer “dissatisfaction” others expressed concerns that the broadcaster had breached its editorial guidelines. One “well-placed source” also said that to have more than 1,000 complaints was “completely unheard of.”

These formal complaints of breaching editorial standards are automatically investigated by the ABC ombudsman’s office. Once investigated, it has to report its findings and any potential recommendations chairwoman Ita Buttrose and the rest of the ABC’s board.

An ABC spokesman declined to comment when asked by The Australian about the internal reviews of the coverage. Newly departed ABC board member Joe Gersh told the News Corp-owned paper that the public broadcaster was set to make “further commentary” in the coming weeks.

“Management are dealing with complaints and criticisms,” said Gersh.

“But yes, I can understand concerns about the appropriateness of the timing.”