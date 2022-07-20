Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine & Seven In Dead Heat, While 10’s Hunted Boils Over To Win Entertainment

Network 10’s having a fabulous week! Hunted brought in 569,000 eyeballs, winning entertainment for the third night in a row.

This is about as close as it gets 🏃‍♂️ #HuntedAU pic.twitter.com/FnW08bHd1e — HuntedAU (@HuntedAU) July 19, 2022

Seven News hit 924,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 918,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 620,000 viewers – Grimshaw, as always, brings the numbers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 536,000.

Seven’s Home And Away nabbed 414,000 viewers. The network went camp with ABBA Vs Queen which pulled in 414,000 viewers – seriously incredible viewing.

How insulting that channel 7 is doing a Queen vs ABBA greatest of all time, it's Queen there is no argument — YOHAN (@Dunchadlives) July 18, 2022

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 405,000 viewers, and Beauty And The Geek brought in 409,000 viewers – this show is getting very romantic, and I’m here for it.

So many of the couples on Beauty and the Geek seem so honest and willing to go out of their comfort zone. This is just so heartwarming to see. Finally, one of those reality TV dating shows has managed to grab my interest for once #BATG — Josh Maddison (@eljosho1102) July 18, 2022

For 10, The Project pulled in 410,000 viewers – Lisa is away, but she will be back, so everyone can stop panicking!

Cheap Seats brought in 396,000 viewers – wholesome quality viewing.

Finally, ABC had a fabulous news night ABC News, netting 590,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 474,000 viewers, and Miriam Margoyles brought in 341,000 viewers – My Mum is her number one fan.

Out on top was both the Nine Network with 25.8 per cent and the Seven Network with 25.8 locked in a tight tie. Meanwhile, Network 10 got 20.6 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 16.6 per cent of the share, while SBS had 11.3 per cent