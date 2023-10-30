SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions.
The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) and it is the first Australian TV network to begin using Sustainable Screens Australia’s albert Toolkit to measure and reduce production emissions.
Among the shows that are starting carbon measurement in 2024 are Insight, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, and Going Places with Ernie Dingo, with further shows to be added in coming months.
“According to Nielsen’s Sustainability Rankings, in 2022 SBS ranked number one among media and telco brands when it came to social and environmental good,” said James Taylor, SBS managing director.
“This week we are going even further and using our Upfronts to talk to the market about how SBS is the first Australian broadcaster to have achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions for Scopes 1 and 2”.
In a major step towards decarbonising its direct operations, SBS switched to 100% renewable energy in FY23. This was achieved through the Federal Government’s Large Scale Renewable Energy Target scheme with the purchase of Large-Scale Generation Certificates which stimulate the renewable energy market. SBS is also transitioning its fleet to hybrid and electric vehicles. These changes mean SBS has achieved Net Zero for its direct operations.
SBS has also analysed its supply chain, working with content, technology, and marketing partners to map their decarbonisation plans. Scenario modelling has enabled SBS to project an ambitious target to reach Net Zero by 2045 across all three scopes including its supply chain. SBS will also now begin the process of applying for endorsement of this Net Zero target by the Science Based Targets Initiative, recognised as the global standard for Net Zero commitments backed by science.
“Now that we have tackled our direct emissions, our next focus is our supply chain,” said Taylor.
“I am very pleased that we are setting an ambitious date of 2045 for Net Zero on all emissions, including Scope 3. This is a space where SBS can and should lead the industry”.
“We’ll do this in collaboration with our production partners and I am pleased that SBS has already begun carbon measurement on key TV franchises such as Insight, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, and Going Places with Ernie Dingo.”
A founding member of Sustainable Screens Australia, SBS has consistently led the sector on sustainability in Australia and was among the first broadcasters (along with the ABC) to begin measuring carbon emissions for its operations and supply chain in 2020-2021. SBS is now in the third year of measuring emissions from this baseline.
“As a responsible purpose-driven public broadcaster, sustainability is at the heart of our strategy,” said Abigail Thomas, SBS head of sustainability. “SBS is taking an ambitious but credible approach to decarbonising its operations and supply chain, helping to lead the Australian broadcasting industry to tackle this key global challenge”.
“Our media agency partners have been talking to us about sustainability for a number of years and indeed Nielsen’s consumer metrics show Australians believe and expect SBS to be a leader in this area,” said Adam Sadler, SBS director of media sales.
“Today we are showing the industry and public that perception matches the reality and that SBS is leading the way for public and commercial broadcasters to set an ambitious Net Zero target”.
