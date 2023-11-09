Rasic and Partners Team Up With Australian Native Products

Rasic and Partners has been appointed as the creative, media and production partner for Australian Native Products this week and will be working across the entire brand.

Australian Native Products is the world’s largest grower of Lemon Myrtle, supplying the ingredient globally to brands across culinary, skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, beverages, cleaning, and other categories.

“Lemon Myrtle is truly unique and native to Australia, with benefits for all sorts of products. Rasic and Partners demonstrated very strong B2B credentials and quickly understood our products, brand and marketing ambitions. I look forward to creating exciting and effective work with their team,” said Hui Li, Australian Native Products executive director.

Australian Native Products is a pioneer in the commercial farming of Lemon Myrtle, with five sustainable farms based in QLD and Northern NSW. The company celebrates their 25th birthday this year.

“Being a former advertising creative myself, I knew exactly the kind of agency and creatives I wanted working on the brand. Rasic and Partners were my clear choice. And unlike many brands, Lemon Myrtle has such a strong USP, so I’m excited to see great creative come to life from it,” said Tristian Kelly, Australian Native Products marketing director.

The Australian Native Products website was updated also updated, with fresh content that provides B2B customers with all the information they need on Lemon Myrtle.

“When we met the team at Australian Native Products, we were instantly impressed with what they have achieved and the ambition they have for great B2B creative work. It also helps to be working on a wonderful Australian botanical like Lemon Myrtle. Our office has never smelt better!” said Dejan Rasic, creative partner at Rasic and Partners.

Lemon Myrtle is a native Australian botanical that has grown in popularity around the world, emerging as a superior choice in a market saturated with standard citrus. It has a nuanced flavour, rich aroma and higher citral content than other options. The health benefits of Lemon Myrtle are also broad. Australian Native

Australian Native Products plans to increase awareness of Lemon Myrtle even further, in key global markets.