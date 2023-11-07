Progress Releases New GenAI Capabilities To Help Marketers Create Personalised Content At Scale

Application development expert Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) today unveiled generative AI capabilities and enhanced data connectivity capabilities to help marketers create personalised content at scale and accelerate the delivery of personalised experiences.

The landscape of digital marketing and content creation is being radically transformed by the emergence of GenAI technologies.

“Marketers in Australia, especially in the B2B space, have been early adopters of technologies such as AI since the pandemic, and they are set to continue leading the way when it comes to generative AI as per the latest local B2B Marketing Benchmark published by LinkedIn,” said John Yang (lead image), Vice President, APC for Progress:

“Some of the areas marketers can really make new strides in with the support of AI include the creation of personalised content at scale, unification of customer profiles and building holistic views of customers across platforms, and the fast delivery of even more personalised experiences”.

Progress® Sitefinity® 15 will offer marketers new GenAI capabilities and support to help accelerate content creation, as well as new no-code data connectivity, which seamlessly connects to leading MarTech platforms, facilitating unified customer profiles and the creation of personalised digital experiences with speed and precision.

The new GenAI capabilities released by Progress will enable authors to efficiently summarise, improve and personalise existing content to suit the unique needs and requirements of different personas or touch points along the customer journey.

Through the new Sitefinity Integration Hub, organisations can also connect Sitefinity to more than 1,000+ critical third-party systems and applications to automate workflows and harness data effectively. They can leverage unified customer data to segment audiences and optimise messaging.

Finally, Sitefinity customer data platform (CDP) now also has an AI-driven chatbot for faster onboarding.

“For the past decade since marketers have accelerated their digitisation efforts, a recurring challenge has been to remove marketing data silos to gain efficiencies and improve customer experience. What organisations need today are strong data connectivity tools to unify all data relevant to marketing across the organisations under one roof, and provide marketers with data insights that can be turned into specific actions to drive customer-centric campaigns,” Yang said.