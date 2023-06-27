oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract

A lucrative contract to install assets, operate and maintain advertising assets and manage third party advertising content to generate revenue within Sydney Metro’s new City & Southwest line has been signed in Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.The contract signing ceremony took place between Sydney Metro executives and successful tenderer oOh!media.The scope of works is divided into several packages, including stations and rolling stock advertising.oOh!media is a pioneering media company operating in the out-of-home advertising industry in Australia and New Zealand. Its extensive network of more than 37,000 digital and static asset locations includes roadsides, retail centres, airports, train stations, bus stops, office towers and universities. Sydney Metro's multi-billion-dollar City & Southwest project will extend metro services from the end of the Northwest metro line at Chatswood, under Sydney Harbour, through the CBD and onto Bankstown.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



oOh!media has won the highly sought after Sydney Metro competitive tender, securing a ground-breaking long-term contract to revolutionise the commuter experience in Sydney’s bustling CBD.

As part of this innovative agreement, oOh! will install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & Southwest line from 2024.

(L-R) Cathy O’Connor, CEO, oOh!; Chris Roberts, CFO, oOh!; Maxine Bendall, senior manager secondary revenue, property and place, Sydney Metro; Leanne Boyle, chief property and place officer, Sydney Metro

“Sydney Metro holds immense value to our network strategy and digital-first future of enhancing public spaces. The introduction of oOh!’s innovative suite of fully digitised assets will unlock new opportunities for advertisers to capture the attention of audiences within the heart of Sydney’s most vibrant locations. In addition, our contract with Sydney Metro complements our existing rail portfolio in Melbourne, enabling advertisers to strategically target audiences in Australia’s two busiest capital cities, that jointly powers much of our national economic activity.”

Passenger services will start on the Metro City & Southwest line next year, with eight new strategically positioned CBD stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street, Waterloo and new Metro platforms at Central and Sydenham.

oOh! will also provide Out of Home experiences at all 11 stations between Sydenham and Bankstown once Metro services start at these locations following their conversion to Metro standards.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with Sydney Metro to create a new and immersive commuter experience in Australia’s global city,” O’Connor added.

Please login with linkedin to comment

oOh!Media sydney metro

Latest News

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
  • Campaigns

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment

Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]

The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns
  • Opinion

The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns

Silver Lining is a B Corp creative agency dedicated to helping out charities, B Corps, and organisations who want to leave a positive impact on the world. In this guest post, the agency’s account director Ash Smithies (lead image) provides some excellent tips for anyone working on a mental health campaign… Silver Lining has been […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand
  • Marketing

In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand

Data-driven performance marketing agency, In Marketing We Trust rebrands to reflect their expanding market position and growth. 

Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud
  • Technology

Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud

More than a quarter of Australian consumers fear their mobile apps will be breached and need mobile developers to invest more in delivering robust cyber protection in mobile apps, says market research sponsored by Appdome. The finding was detailed in Appdome’s annual Australian Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security study which surveyed Australian consumers about […]