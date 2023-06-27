oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract

oOh!media has won the highly sought after Sydney Metro competitive tender, securing a ground-breaking long-term contract to revolutionise the commuter experience in Sydney’s bustling CBD.

As part of this innovative agreement, oOh! will install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & Southwest line from 2024.

(L-R) Cathy O’Connor, CEO, oOh!; Chris Roberts, CFO, oOh!; Maxine Bendall, senior manager secondary revenue, property and place, Sydney Metro; Leanne Boyle, chief property and place officer, Sydney Metro

“Sydney Metro holds immense value to our network strategy and digital-first future of enhancing public spaces. The introduction of oOh!’s innovative suite of fully digitised assets will unlock new opportunities for advertisers to capture the attention of audiences within the heart of Sydney’s most vibrant locations. In addition, our contract with Sydney Metro complements our existing rail portfolio in Melbourne, enabling advertisers to strategically target audiences in Australia’s two busiest capital cities, that jointly powers much of our national economic activity.”

Passenger services will start on the Metro City & Southwest line next year, with eight new strategically positioned CBD stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street, Waterloo and new Metro platforms at Central and Sydenham.

oOh! will also provide Out of Home experiences at all 11 stations between Sydenham and Bankstown once Metro services start at these locations following their conversion to Metro standards.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with Sydney Metro to create a new and immersive commuter experience in Australia’s global city,” O’Connor added.