Next&Co Wins DiDi Full Service Account
Independent media agency Next&Co has continued its new business run, after being appointed by ride sharing company DiDi as its full service media agency in Australia following a competitive pitch.
Next&Co has already launched campaigns for DiDi in Sydney and Brisbane, with more to come.
Since launching in Australia in 2018, DiDi is now available in twenty eight cities and towns across Australia.
Next&Co, co-founder, John Vlasakakis, said: “We are thrilled to be appointed to work with DiDi at such an exciting time in the ridesharing company’s growth. Ridesharing is a super competitive category and we are working with DiDi to further grow the brand here and continue its reputation for excellent customer service. Our initial campaigns will be followed by more large-scale advertising initiatives soon.”
The DiDi account win follows a string of new business wins for Next&Co, including Australian ecommerce business New Aim, the Malouf-owned global superyacht charter business Ahoy Club, Australian rural supplier Combined Rural Traders and agricultural service provider Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Last year, Next&Co announced that the agency will move to a full service model, adding traditional media buying and planning to its suite of services, following growth of a hundred and thirty three per cent. The agency now also offers media buying across television, radio, print, out-of-home, and cinema to its offering.
