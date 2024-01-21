MFA Expands Elearning Program To Entire Industry

In a significant stride towards advancing digital skills in all parts of the industry, the Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has expanded its foundation digital training course, MFA Digital Foundations, to all clients and professionals fro non-member agencies and businesses.

With a total of 1,700 participants in 2023 – 25% of whom were marketers and media owners – the MFA e-learning program provides world-class skills and knowledge to build successful careers.

Beginning with the Autumn 2024 semester, the MFA is opening up MFA Digital Foundations to all professionals interested in elevating their digital media knowledge and skills. The course was previously only open to employees of MFA member agencies, clients of member agencies and media owner professionals.

An industry-recognised program created by media experts, the course sets a benchmark for what constitutes basic digital proficiency, ensuring a clear understanding of the media landscape, including language and terminology, buying and trading models, and evaluation and measurement. Participants receive professional certification as evidence of their knowledge, upon successful completion of two exams.

“Whether you are a client, media owner or work at a media agency, understanding the basics of digital and television is fundamental for a successful career in our industry. We believe expanding the program to everyone in our industry, particularly marketers, will lead to better decisions and ultimately enhance the effectiveness of media thinking across the board,” said MFA director of people Linda Wong.

“At a time when digital media is constantly evolving and changing, one of the most important things we can do for our people is to ensure they advance their knowledge and keep pace with change. That’s been the goal of MFA Digital Foundations since its launch in 2017, and we’re thrilled to be making this valuable resource available to all professionals working in media and marketing. Marketers who’ve participated in the program tell us it’s like ‘jumping on a rocket ship’ in the way it stratospherically advances their knowledge and understanding of digital media, and that benefits us all,” PHD national head of digital Gemma Dawkins said.

Planned for the second half of 2024 is the introduction of two new courses – MFA Out-of-Home Foundations and MFA Audio Foundations – which will further consolidate MFA e-learning as the pre-eminent training program across all aspects of the media industry. MFA e-learning also includes MFA Television Foundations, which is open to everyone.