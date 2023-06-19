“Looks Like The Lungs Of A Pack A Day Smoker! Nike’s “Mouldy” $260 Recyclable Trainers Cop Rightful Roasting

Nike is ruffling a few feathers with its latest pair of trainers that critics are saying look like they’ve been saved from a dumpster and that’s despite retailing for a rather cool $US180 ($A262).

Called its ISPA Mindbody sneaker, the rather mouldy-looking footwear come with a deliberate “worn-in aesthetic”.

According to Nike, the shoe is glue-free and, instead, held together by cords which makes them “easily disassembled”; which we understand is another term for recyclable.

Nike describes the trainer as “the new definition of R&R” with an “oasis” foam midsole.

The new shoe smacks of Burger King’s famous 2020 campaign that featured a mould-ridden Whopper that highlighted the fast food chain wasn’t using additives in its burger. It went on to win just about every industry award possible, including seven Gold Lions.

However, sneaker aficionados are no fans of Nike’s new efforts, nicknaming the shoe, among other things, as “Dumpster Dunks,” “Nike Air Scraps,” “Foot Fungus,” or “The Homeless 1s”.

One person accurately described the shoe as looking like “the lungs of a pack a day smoker”.

But it appears a case of “don’t knock it till you tried it” with owners of the new range lauding the trainer’s comfort.

“One of the most comfortable shoes I own definitely would recommend,” posted one fan.

“Love them. Wear anywhere,” said another.

While another added: “Don’t walk on wet ground with these. Feet and socks will get wet. Has small holes for ventilation in sole.”