Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney Calls In The Lawyers After Abrupt SCA Departure

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Lawrence Mooney is seemingly gearing up to take legal action against the SCA after his abrupt departure from the network.

Just yesterday, SCA announced Mooney, Triple M’s breakfast host, had departed from the network and less than a day later, Mooney has called in powerhouse lawyer, John Laxon, from Laxon Lex Lawyers.

Assumedly Lex will help Mooney deal with the fallout from his departure. Naturally, Lex specialises in employment law.

Lex then released a statement that read: “My client has a contract which runs through to the end of next year, which SCA has brought to an end.

“The terms of that contract were drafted by SCA and were bargained for and agreed to by my client. He will hold SCA to those terms.

“All my client asks is that SCA honour the contract and observe the contractual arrangements which they put in place. No further comment will be made.”

According, to The Daily Mail, the contract is allegedly worth two million a year, so you can see why Mooney would be interested in getting it paid out!

Mooney’s departure follows lacklustre ratings and rumours that he didn’t get along with his co-host Jess Eva. However, Mooney has been with the network since 2016, so despite the turmoil, his departure was still a shock.

SCA has declined to comment.

