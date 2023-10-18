KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning

KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
    Workwear brand, KingGee, has entered a new era with a new brand positioning: “You wear the Crown”.

    Workwear Group, head of marketing, Jayne Willmott, says the business has made the move to speak directly to the next generation of tradie – one that is evolving in demographics, business models and across a wider variety of trades.

    “You wear the Crown, is a statement that squarely shows our customers reign supreme on the worksite and beyond. Our tradies wear the crown both physically and metaphorically with KingGee – with pride, with an entrepreneurial spirit, and the unmistakable, high-performance brand mark stitched into every pocket and showcased on every boot,” said Willmott.

    “After a strong period of calling on the quality and leadership of our product, this positioning looks to the qualities of those who love and support our business and also work hard each day forging new and exciting paths for themselves. It aims to reflect a sense of loyalty and pride within the trades and connects our brand to their achievements”

    Willmott says while KingGee’s previous positioning (established 2018) – “Comfort is King” – spoke to a key product attribute, the bigger story to tell centres around KingGee setting the benchmark for high-performance workwear apparel and footwear since it first launched in 1926.

    “This new positioning is an aspirational statement for our brand and directly ties into our consumer insights that reveal trades are more respected today than ever before. And KingGee has evolved right alongside them. Naturally, we’ll continue to showcase our brand’s credentials in comfort, design, durability, fit, UV protection, and heat management technology. Because we’ve always been about helping tradies to perform at their very best,” she concluded.

    Full service agency DPR&Co has led the strategic and creative development of the brand repositioning off the back of considerable research, examination of customer value propositions and the agency’s proprietary New Truth process.

    “Over the past 20 years or so, tradies have risen greatly in society’s esteem and they’ve done it on their own terms,” said DPR&Co co-founder and executive creative director, Richard Ralphsmith. “Today, being a tradie is a badge of honour. In celebrating this, KingGee is taking a powerful leadership stance. They’re in a unique position to do this, having supported tradies through good times and bad since 1926.

    “We went through three rounds of research and undertook an intensive deep dive to land on the New Truth: KingGee has been with you as you’ve risen to the top – on your own terms” Ralphsmith said.

    “Then it was about taking this New Truth and refreshing our market position based on other research insights. This included showing how KingGee’s workwear performs in a diverse set of environments”.

    The first iteration of the new creative goes live on 18th October and will appear in outdoor, via subscription television networks Kayo and FOXTEL, on radio and across a raft of digital channels.

    KingGee has been part of the Australian story since 1926 when Robert Adcock founded the company and set up operations in Sydney. The original KingGee overall was born out of humble beginnings and was the first in a long line of work garments known for their quality and careful craftsmanship. Today KingGee provides trade and commercial workwear, lightweight workwear and lifestyle garments, including its new TRD.MK line and sets the benchmark for high-performance workwear.




