Instagram’s Twitter Rival Briefly Appears On Google Play Store

Instagram’s Twitter Rival Briefly Appears On Google Play Store
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Instagram’s rumoured Twitter rival, Threads, appears to be closer than ever with the app briefly appearing on the Google Play Store before hurriedly being pulled.

The app has been in the works for some time with rumours emerging in May of a potential launch last month.

With the unintended reveal on the Play Store, we have been able to get a good look at the app and how it will play with Instagram and the other areas of the Meta app ecosystem.

Users will be able to keep their existing Instagram handle and log into the app using the same details. From there, followers will be shared but users will not be mandated to follow the same people across both apps.

The UI is remarkably similar to Twitter, with likes expressed as love hearts, near-identical repost and reply buttons and a familiar share button borrowed from Instagram. The number of replies and likes are also disclosed beneath a post.

What this leak hasn’t given us is a view of how the app will be monetised. Instagram has a variety of options for monetisation, ranging from in-app product purchasing to simple sponsored posts.

One would expect that Threads would at least start with a sponsored post feature to help drive some revenue.

Twitter’s collapse in advertising revenue and overall credibility following Elon Musk’s takeover has been well documented. Given that Threads would have a ready-to-go userbase from Instagram compared to other nascent Twitter rivals, it will almost certainly have a scale and reach advantage over its potential competitors.

Meta’s ad revenue also managed to climb some four per cent year-over-year and adding a new platform to the mix might be another potential growth lever for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to atone for the staggering losses the company’s metaverse division continues to make. Regardless, we’ll be keeping an eye on Threads and how it might disrupt your media planning — if at all.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Instagram threads Twitter

Latest News

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
  • Marketing

Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
  • Marketing

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

Vivid Sydney 2023
  • Marketing

#Vividsydney Breaks All Records

They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]