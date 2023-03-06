Host/Havas Finds Bigfoot For New Budget Car Rental Campaign

Car rental company, Budget has released new creative via Host/Havas.

The campaign features a couple who are first to arrive at a breathtaking nature reserve. It’s here they stumble across the notoriously shy Bigfoot. But instead of escaping into the foliage, staying out of sight and out of focus, Bigfoot comes a little closer and poses for the camera. At least that’s what could have happened if they beat the crowds with Budget’s suite of time saving features like the PhotoProofedTM digital condition report, Fastbreak membership, and online PreCheck.

Running across TV, BVOD, online, programmatic outdoor, social and digital display, the campaign celebrates Budget’s platform positioning of ‘Get to the Good Stuff’, focusing on innovation that helps travellers enjoy their holiday sooner with a hassle-free car rental experience.

Avis Budget group head of marketing, product & PR, Pacific, Vanessa Wolczak said, “When customers are considering car rental, they expect all the basics to be taken care of so they can get on with their trip as soon as possible. Our innovation in features such as Budget PreCheck, means travellers can be on the road faster – doing even the most unexpected of things.”

Host/Havas creative director, Matt Ennis says, “It’s been an incredible journey to deliver the latest iteration of the ‘Get to the Good Stuff’ platform with our partners at Budget. A project that involves Chewbacca hair, one of Australia’s tallest actors and hairy toe prosthetics is a pretty good sign we occupy a really rich and distinctive space within the category.”

Credits

Client: Budget Car Rental

Creative Agency: Host/Havas

Production Co: Guilty

Director: Edwin McGill

DOP: Adam Howden

Offline: Billy Browne

Grade: Manimal Post – Denzil Heeger

Online: Generator Post – Jamie Scott

Sound Design & Post: MassiveMusic Sydney

Music Composition: Bonsta

Casting: Chameleon Casting

Media: Havas Media