Gladys Berejiklian Re-Emerges From The Ashes Of Her Political Career As Optus’s MD Of Enterprise, Business & Institutional

After months of speculation, the Girl boss has landed and Gladys Berejiklian is heading to Optus in a new senior role.

After resigning as Premier of New South Wales the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Berejikilian is joining telco operator Optus at the end of the month. She will take on the newly created senior role of managing director of enterprise, business and institutional.

Honestly, what a girl boss move! Everyone has been waiting in anticipation to see what Gladys would do next! After all, she saw us all through the beginning stages of a pandemic. What can’t she do?

SMH reported that Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, said: “To deliver on our vision, we need to think and do things differently, and we need to attract amazing people who bring diverse experiences and new ways of thinking to our industry.

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus. In bringing our business-focused teams together under this newly created role, I truly believe that our collective energies can deliver superior customer outcomes in market segments that continue to be dominated by the incumbent.”

Berejikilian famously resigned from her role as Premier after The Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it was investigating her.

At the time, this news made headlines everywhere because Glady was widely beloved by a community eager for leadership during the pandemic. Ultimately, she chose to step down during the ICAC investigation.

Still, she’s stepped back up now into what sounds like a pretty fancy role! You can’t keep a girl boss down!