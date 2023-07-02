Football Will Highlight Social Causes At The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Excitement. Young female soccer or football players in sportwear kicking ball for the goal in action at the stadium. Concept of healthy lifestyle, sport, motion, movement. Collage made of 2 models.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    FIFA, in partnership with several United Nations agencies, will use the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 to highlight a range of social causes, selected following extensive consultation with stakeholders including players and the 32 participating member associations.

    Under the global campaign, Football Unites the World, eight specific messages will be sent during the final tournament:

    Unite for Inclusion – in partnership with UN Human Rights
    Unite for Indigenous Peoples – in partnership with UN Human Rights
    Unite for Gender Equality – in partnership with UN Women
    Unite for Peace – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
    Unite for Education for All – in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
    Unite for Zero Hunger – in partnership with the UN World Food Programme
    Unite for Ending Violence Against Women – in partnership with UN Women
    Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion – in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO)

    “Football unites the world and our global events, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, have a unique power to bring people together and provide joy, excitement and passion,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

    “But football does even more than that – it can shine the spotlight on very important causes in our society. After some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players, we have decided to highlight a series of social causes – from inclusion to gender equality, from peace to ending hunger, from education to tackling domestic violence – during all 64 matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

    FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said: “It’s not just about what happens on the pitch. We are committed to using football’s power as a force for good and leveraging our partnerships with United Nations agencies to achieve our goals. We want to say thank you. Thank you to the players and the teams for sharing your support, for these causes. United, we can make a difference.”

    The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will be followed by an estimated audience of over two billion people around the world, providing an ideal platform to raise awareness for important social issues. Each message will be promoted via the team captains’ armbands, pitchside digital LED boards, large flags presented on the pitch, giant screens in stadiums and via social media.

    With regard to the armbands, team captains will be given three options: they can wear the “Football Unites the World” armband for the entire tournament; an armband corresponding to the theme of their choice for the entire tournament; or the armband corresponding to the theme of the specific matchday.

    In addition, the tournament will also feature activations for other long-term campaigns, namely #BeActive, in partnership with the WHO, and #NoDiscrimination which aims to take direct action to tackle all forms of discrimination, including racism, in society.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
    • Marketing

    Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

    Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
    • Marketing

    ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

    Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

    A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
    • Marketing

    Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

    Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
    • Marketing

    Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

    Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

    Vivid Sydney 2023
    • Marketing

    #Vividsydney Breaks All Records

    They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
    • Marketing

    News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

    News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]