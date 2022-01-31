Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°

New Year. New Name. After more than ten years as electriclimefilms, the company has changed its name to electriclime°.

The change in name represents the company’s ongoing thirst to expand its reach across the world.

This move comes as borders begin to open up across the globe which will help usher in new opportunities to explore different locations and cultures.

In the name change, the ° symbol represents a compass, a navigation tool that embodies skills needed in the filmmaking process.

This could be from location scouting to finding studio locations around the globe.

Since its initial opening in 2010 in Singapore, electriclime° has continued to grow its reach, opening an office in Dubai and then a branch in 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

As the company continues to bring in new talent, the Dubai team will now be led by new senior producer, Mahmoud El Masry, while Rania Salamé has joined as a production manager.

Meanwhile, electriclime° has also added a new junior creative director, Daniel Marjan in Singapore, alongside Carmelle Alexis Tan as production manager.

Also in an effort to maintain its ability to produce high-end work for clients the company has also reduced its official work hours.

Michael Ahmadzadeh (Title picture), executive producer and partner, electriclime°, said: “We are really excited about 2022, we’ve adopted 4.5 day week across all our offices, brought on new talent and realigned our strategy to reflect the company’s foundational pillars, with a focus on people & culture, excellence and being a global production house.”