https://www.upscalerolex.to/

Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°

Electriclimefilms Kickstarts Global Expansion With Name Change To Electriclime°
Andrew McKean
By Andrew McKean
SHARE
THIS



New Year. New Name. After more than ten years as electriclimefilms, the company has changed its name to electriclime°.

The change in name represents the company’s ongoing thirst to expand its reach across the world.

This move comes as borders begin to open up across the globe which will help usher in new opportunities to explore different locations and cultures.

In the name change, the ° symbol represents a compass, a navigation tool that embodies skills needed in the filmmaking process.

This could be from location scouting to finding studio locations around the globe.

Since its initial opening in 2010 in Singapore, electriclime° has continued to grow its reach, opening an office in Dubai and then a branch in 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

As the company continues to bring in new talent, the Dubai team will now be led by new senior producer, Mahmoud El Masry, while Rania Salamé has joined as a production manager.

Meanwhile, electriclime° has also added a new junior creative director, Daniel Marjan in Singapore, alongside Carmelle Alexis Tan as production manager.

Also in an effort to maintain its ability to produce high-end work for clients the company has also reduced its official work hours.

Michael Ahmadzadeh (Title picture), executive producer and partner, electriclime°, said: “We are really excited about 2022, we’ve adopted 4.5 day week across all our offices, brought on new talent and realigned our strategy to reflect the company’s foundational pillars, with a focus on people & culture, excellence and being a global production house.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

electriclimefilms Michael Ahmadzadeh

Latest News

Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!
  • Media

Stop The Presses: Street Mural Suggests Batman Is Worse Than Iron Man!

With The Batman reboot just around the corner, fanboys and fangirls are reviving their DC/Marvel rivalry, with a new Batman-themed street mural seemingly outing the caped crusader as being inferior to Iron Man. An image of the street mural – which, at first glance, seems to be promotional material for The Batman – was uploaded to the […]

Agency Reflection On January The 26th
  • Opinion

Agency Reflection On January The 26th

It's rare to hear "miserable" & "public holiday" in the same breath but, alas, that's what's become of our national day.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Insights Agency Nature Lets Staff Swap Out Public Holidays
  • Marketing

Insights Agency Nature Lets Staff Swap Out Public Holidays

Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, has given its people the option to to swap out as many statutory public holidays as they wish for a preferred day. This new policy has come into effect starting with the public debate around 26 January last week and will continue throughout 2022. While the policy began on 26 January, it is designed to last […]

Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues
  • Technology

Apple Crushes Analyst Expectations Posting Record Revenues

Apple has crushed analyst expectations. revenue has exploded 11 per cent to $US123.9 billion ($A176.2 billion), beating estimates in sales for every single product except iPads. Apple, CEO, Tim Cook (Pictured above), said, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative line-up of products and services ever.” Apple, CFO, Luca Maestri added […]

Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio
  • Media

Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio

Triple M today has today announced Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark ‘Thomo’ Thomas will host Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo in 2022.  The footballer, cricketer and the fan will bring a diverse show for listeners featuring the latest in AFL, cricket and sport across Adelaide. Rockliff (main photo, right) has been a […]

instagram volgers kopen volgers kopen