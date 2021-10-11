After Viral Protest Billboards, Ovira Raises $34,000 To Fight Violence Against Women
Last week, Ovira launched the “Thank your lucky stars” campaign by placing 4 billboards outside the Downing Centre with quotes taken from Judge Sutherland after he erased the convictions of Nick Drummond for punching a woman.
The billboards directed the public to visit www.yourluckystars.com.au – a crowdfund to raise money for the support services that provide frontline assistance to women experiencing violence and advocate for legislative reform to prevent it from happening in the first instance.
Within 24 hours, the campaign hit the initial campaign target of $25,000 and Ovira is now aiming to raise $50,000 by Wednesday midnight. Ovira has made an initial donation of $15,000.
With 1 in 4 women experiencing sexual or physical violence and just 1.5 per cent of sexual assaults resulting in a conviction – Ovira is hoping the campaign ensures that the urgency of addressing violence against women is not ignored in the public conversation.
The crowdfund came after an outpouring of public support following a billboard Ovira placed outside Knox Grammar school that read “You will not silence our pain.”
The “Your Lucky Stars” crowdfunding campaign raising funds for 5 support services and advocacy groups that:
- Run education programs to address the gender inequality that perpetuates violence against women
- Provide critical support to women who are experiencing or have experienced violence
- Advocate for urgent reforms needed to prevent violence and improve our response so that victim-survivors receive justice.
The funds will be evenly distributed to the below nonprofits:
- Lou’s Place
- KYUP! Project
- Illawarra Women’s Health Centre
- Rape & Domestic Violence Services Australia
- Teach Us Consent
Alice Williams, the founder of Ovira, said: “After the first billboard, we were getting comments and messages from women who’d seen the articles asking if they could contribute to a crowdfund for the billboard to go outside the courts. We decided that instead of crowdfunding for the billboards, we could organise that ourselves and set up a crowdfund for the public to donate to all the nonprofits that work tirelessly to provide support.”
