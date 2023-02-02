420 Greys It — Campaign Aims To Get Boomers Blazing

America’s Cannabis Media Council (CMC) has released a bunch of ads aimed at getting boomers to light up whatever they might be up to.

The “I’m High Right Now” campaign was created in-house and designed to challenge stereotypes around cannabis use.

The campaign was produced by Receptor Brands in partnership with Sister Merci, two firms with specialized creative services that cater to cannabis brands and other highly regulated categories.

It is currently running on CTPost.com and promoted throughout the Hearst Media and 46 Mile, a Hearst Agency, networks.

“While almost fifty per cent of U.S. adults have tried cannabis, there is an opportunity for older adults to engage more directly with dispensaries and regulated products,” said Allison Disney, Cannabis Media Council Board creative lead.

“More older Americans are incorporating cannabis as a medical aid and a way to improve many aspects of their lifestyle – from sex to relaxation to general enjoyment. We decided to focus our first campaign on this population and flip the script on the negative cannabis information targeted at this generation for decades. We hope the humorous tone of our campaign will provoke conversation as a means of continued normalization and de-stigmatisation of cannabis consumption.”

“One common goal that all operators in the cannabis sector share is that we must grow the addressable market of curious and confident consumers,” said Amy Deneson, Cannabis Media Council co-founder. “Reaching overlooked audiences, such as our elders, who have been wildly misinformed about the cannabis plant and her products, is vital as they stand to benefit from getting to know these products anew. To be impactful, we must do so through relevant messaging and mainstream publications that this audience already reads and trusts.”

“This campaign, and future campaigns from the Cannabis Media Council, will not only combat outdated prohibitionist propaganda, but serve as a necessary element of the industry,” said Laura Fogelman, vice president of communications and public affairs at PAX. PAX is a Cannabis Media Council visionary donor.

“We need to show publications and media outlets that the cannabis industry is serious and mature, has resources and will purchase ads. That will encourage more publishers, previously apprehensive to support cannabis, to run our ads and marketing messages. This campaign is the first step to achieving that goal.”

