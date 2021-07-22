Tyler, The Creator And Converse Create ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’ In Star-Studded Ad

Tyler, The Creator And Converse Create ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’ In Star-Studded Ad
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



 

 

 

Singers Vince Staples and Henry Rollins, and SNL star Tim Meadows take the stage in this new ad for Converse.

Made by Tyler, The Creator – who has long partnered with the shoe brand – the ad features a meeting of ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’.

They are meeting to discuss a grievous betrayal of the club’s rules: someone has been spotted wearing a denim hat.

In a clip of the creative process hosted on the Converse website, the brand said: “Ty;er, The Creatr made a film for Converse. We had no idea what to expect.”

Check out the delightfully wacky fun below.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Converse The Creator Tyler

Latest News

Biennale Of Sydney & Cicada Innovations Launch Sustainable Materials Challenge
  • Campaigns

Biennale Of Sydney & Cicada Innovations Launch Sustainable Materials Challenge

Australian tech incubator Cicada Innovations and Biennale of Sydney are launching the ‘New & Sustainable Materials Challenge,’ in an effort to create a more sustainable future. The works of chosen material-makers will be showcased to millions of Biennale audiences, exhibition partners, and exhibition makers globally. The Challenge is open to any Australian and UK startups, […]





Isometric gold dollar coins stack on turquoise blue background. Finance, money, wealth, growth and investment concept. Flat design. EPS 8 compatible vector illustration, no transparency, no gradients
  • Marketing
  • Media

Millennial Australian Women Are Turning To Financial Influencers For Financial Literacy

Influencer marketing platform HypeAuditors has released a study into the fast-growing field of finance-related social media influencers, aka ‘finfluencers’. The finfluencer world is somewhat controversial, with some influencers being criticised for spreading misleading information, particularly towards young people. However, the Australian government has declined to step in and regulate finfluencers, with financial services minister Jane […]



Managing Partners BuyOut Elmwood Melbourne
  • Marketing
  • Media

Managing Partners BuyOut Elmwood Melbourne

Managing Partners Rick McEvoy and Kate Richardson of the Melbourne studio of brand design consultancy Elmwood, have completed a management buyout from its UK-based parent company. After almost 40 years at the helm, Elmwood’s founder and majority shareholder Jonathan Sands OBE, said: “Elmwood has been my life’s work. Back in 1989, I was also handed […]



7plus Sets New Records Before Tokyo 2020
  • Media

7plus Sets New Records Before Tokyo 2020

While the Olympic Games don’t launch until Friday, they are are breaking records for the 7plus platform. Yesterday 7plus set a new record for the number of minutes live streamed this year, at 45.9 million minutes. It was the second biggest event in the history of 7plus, behind the Rio Olympics 2016 (all days). Fuelled by the Matildas and […]

Ben Carney Leaves WA To Join Hobart’s HIT100.9
  • Media

Ben Carney Leaves WA To Join Hobart’s HIT100.9

Hobart will hear a fresh voice on the airwaves, as Ben Carney joins the line up as Hobart’s Hit100.9 Workday announcer and Operations Assistant from Monday, 16 August. Carney comes from the West where he currently hosts half of the Hit Network’s Saturday Night Party Playlist, which is heard on Hit100.9 from 7pm Saturdays. Carney is welcomed […]

MDI Announces Two Senior Hires
  • Marketing

MDI Announces Two Senior Hires

Australian headquartered, multinational mobile marketing research and consulting firm - MDI (Mobile Digital Insights) has grown its operations and revenue substantially over the last 12 months, resulting in 2 key senior hires to support its continued growth.