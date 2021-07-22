Tyler, The Creator And Converse Create ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’ In Star-Studded Ad

Singers Vince Staples and Henry Rollins, and SNL star Tim Meadows take the stage in this new ad for Converse.

Made by Tyler, The Creator – who has long partnered with the shoe brand – the ad features a meeting of ‘The Really Cool Converse Club’.

They are meeting to discuss a grievous betrayal of the club’s rules: someone has been spotted wearing a denim hat.

In a clip of the creative process hosted on the Converse website, the brand said: “Ty;er, The Creatr made a film for Converse. We had no idea what to expect.”

Check out the delightfully wacky fun below.