Nat Taylor Launches Her Own Production Company

Award winning executive producer Nat Taylor has moved on from SHERPA to launch her own production company, Poppet.

Taylor brings over 20 years of experience creating award-winning work from some of the World’s leading agencies, Mother London to Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and boasts a broad smile, infectious enthusiasm and unmatched passion for positivity.

Having honed her skills working with superstars like Ridley Scott through to passionate marginalised documentary makers in Melbourne, Nat’s extensive network of creative excellence means that she has the resources and the know-how to roll out any production. As co-founder of The Aunties, chief of staff of the MADC, and all-round production nerd, Nat loves nothing more than mentoring others and being a champion for change.

A core value of Poppet is approaching work with integrity and putting people at the forefront. The tagline ‘happy people make great work’ is entrenched into the core-essence of the business. “Positive Production” means delivering positivity to all aspects of work, from collaborating with diverse creators and communities, to driving sustainable practices with pending B-Corp certification and low footprint production. Poppet aims to be a gamechanger in the market.

“As we all know, production can be challenging and the process can be stressful. There is always an element of the unknown. I want to use my love of nurturing people, building relationships and delivering productions that feel like a family environment to everyone involved,” said Founder Nat Taylor.

“The key is simple: do everything with kindness, humour, playfulness and trust. It’s who I am, it’s how I live my life, it’s in everything that I do. I am so excited to launch Poppet with this ethos. Positive Production is about building the right team for each project. A team that will support each other to develop collaborative and positive outcomes for clients,” continued Taylor.

With a carefully curated network of directors, photographers, production & post production talent, Poppet is set to quickly become the most exciting new kid on the block.

If you have a script, concept or even a vague idea you'd like to make happen on screen, reach out to hello@poppet.au, visit poppet.au

