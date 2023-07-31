Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh

Sure, The Wallabies Are A Laughing Stock, But These Rugby Australia Ads Are A Terrific Laugh
Fresh from getting flogged by the All Blacks on Saturday night (38-7), the Wallabies – Well, Rugby Australia – have tried to advertise their way out of their worrying PR/form slump with a couple of witty new ads starring the team’s coach, Eddie Jones.

With the World Cup in France a mere six weeks away and the Wallabies looking at an embarrassing early exit, the bosses at Rugby Australia have clearly decided humour is the best approach to win back disenchanted and disinterested fans.

The two spots are the work of indie agency Revolver and star the 63-year-old Jones spoofing fans’ disappointment with the national team.

Whether the ads translate to on-field success is probably a long bow, but it’s a nice change from the notoriously stuffy and conservative folk at Rugby HQ. Watch the work below:

Commenting on the ads, newly installed Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said: “The Wallabies are being written off for the World Cup… That means nothing to Australians. If anything, it adds fuel to the fire, and I am sure Eddie and the team are laser-focused on the job at hand.

“They are humorous spots that we hope will have Australians buying into this mindset of ignoring the doubters, and really wanting to prove them wrong,” he said.

 

 

 

