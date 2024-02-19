Spotlight On Sponsors: Parramatta Eels Suffer A Devastating Pre-Season Loss After Losing Big In The Sponsorship Department

The Parramatta Eels are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 season after succumbing to the wrath of the Canberra Raiders, 38 points to 16 in their first pre-season game of the year.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

With major sponsorships coming to a close and others suffering significant blows, the future is uncertain for the mighty Eels.

B&T has you covered on all sponsorship news out of the Parramatta Eels.

ALAND

Now entering the final year of their current arrangement, ALAND has been a proud support for the Parramatta Eels since 2016. Over the years, the partnership has become one of the most recognisable across the NRL. The arrangement sees the development, construction, sales, and property management company’s logo take a prime position on the front and rear of the teams playing jerseys, seamlessly blending in with the teams’ colours.

“We’re extremely excited to continue our relationship with the mighty Eels. Parramatta is my home town; it’s where my heart is, and our business, ALAND, is built around this special place – Sydney’s geographical heart,” said ALAND founder Andrew Hrsto when the deal was extended in 2021. “The Eels embody that same passion, and we can’t think of a better partnership. We have focussed our work here, have already delivered many hundreds of homes in the region, and plan on providing many more over the years to come”.

Parramatta City Council

Back in December 2023, the Parramatta Eels were offered a $2.4 million sponsorship deal from the Parramatta City Council. However, after backlash from ratepayers, the council agreed to a lesser investment in the club last month – now committing just $1.15 million over three years.

The deal included funding for the women’s game and the council logo appearing on the NRLW jerseys.

Councillor Michelle Garrard, who supported the deal, was surprised by the backlash. “Councillors were given every type of option you could think of,” she said. “I made sure there was no corporate benefit to councillors. I took out all the box tickets and that type of thing and kept a focus on community activation.