Spotlight On Sponsors: Parramatta Eels Suffer A Devastating Pre-Season Loss After Losing Big In The Sponsorship Department
The Parramatta Eels are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 season after succumbing to the wrath of the Canberra Raiders, 38 points to 16 in their first pre-season game of the year.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
With major sponsorships coming to a close and others suffering significant blows, the future is uncertain for the mighty Eels.
B&T has you covered on all sponsorship news out of the Parramatta Eels.
ALAND
Now entering the final year of their current arrangement, ALAND has been a proud support for the Parramatta Eels since 2016. Over the years, the partnership has become one of the most recognisable across the NRL. The arrangement sees the development, construction, sales, and property management company’s logo take a prime position on the front and rear of the teams playing jerseys, seamlessly blending in with the teams’ colours.
“We’re extremely excited to continue our relationship with the mighty Eels. Parramatta is my home town; it’s where my heart is, and our business, ALAND, is built around this special place – Sydney’s geographical heart,” said ALAND founder Andrew Hrsto when the deal was extended in 2021. “The Eels embody that same passion, and we can’t think of a better partnership. We have focussed our work here, have already delivered many hundreds of homes in the region, and plan on providing many more over the years to come”.
Parramatta City Council
Back in December 2023, the Parramatta Eels were offered a $2.4 million sponsorship deal from the Parramatta City Council. However, after backlash from ratepayers, the council agreed to a lesser investment in the club last month – now committing just $1.15 million over three years.
The deal included funding for the women’s game and the council logo appearing on the NRLW jerseys.
Councillor Michelle Garrard, who supported the deal, was surprised by the backlash. “Councillors were given every type of option you could think of,” she said. “I made sure there was no corporate benefit to councillors. I took out all the box tickets and that type of thing and kept a focus on community activation.
“It is a corporate partnership. We’re not handing money over to the Eels to go and do whatever they want. There will be deliverables”.
TAB
A brand new sponsor for 2024, the Parramatta Eels, has signed a multi-year partnership with racing and sports betting brand TAB.
The deal sees TAB branding appear across LED signage on game days. It also secures hospitality naming rights and will feature a number of unique experiences for Eels members and fans. TAB will also feature across the club’s digital channels through brand-integrated content whilst promoting Responsible Gambling information.
Official Sponsors
- Macron
- Northern Territory
- Parramatta Leagues Club
- ActronAir
- Taubmans
- McDonald’s
- Carrol & O’Dea Lawyers
- Trivett Subaru Sydney
- Powerade
- SportBible
- VB
- Jim Beam
- Audio Visual Co.
- ATS Building Products
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.
Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the North Queensland Cowboys.
Please login with linkedin to commentNRL Parramatta Eels spotlight on sponsors
Latest News
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]
Court Documents Reveal Lisa Wilkinson’s Demands After Being Dropped From The Project
Docs reveal Wilkinson wanted first dibs on Michelle Obama chat. If she gets in there before B&T, there'll be hell to pay.
Broadsign: Static OOH Accounts For Nearly 70% Of Available OOH Market Inventory
Broadsign maintains that static OOH is still king. B&T refuses to leave bedroom to check.
System1 & Navigare Join Cairns Crocodiles Awards As Jury Special Advisory Group
If the Crocodiles Awards news keeps coming this fast, we'll have run out of reptile puns before Friday.
TV Ratings: MAFS Ahead Of The Competition By More Than 300% On BVOD
B&T wonders whether Nine will lure divorcees in for a Married At Second Sight spin-off.
Cathy O’Connor Hails oOh!media As “Rational” OOH Player As Revenues Climb 7%
O'Connor refused to be drawn on whether oOh! will shout two rounds of beers this Friday arvo given its performance.
iProspect’s Ken Lam On Why Investment Scale & Volume Isn’t Enough To Guarantee Client Success
Lam says scale & volume aren't enough to ensure success. Argues that largesse at client lunches equally effective.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Essendon Maintain Long Running Partnerships Despite Bombing Out Of The 2023 Season
B&T wonders whether a daily bottle of Yakult is enough to cure gut problems caused by fellow sponsors Macca's & Pepsi?
Woolies CEO Claims Customers Want Value & “Not Getting Engaged” In Broader Social Conversations
Woolies boss says people only care about prices two days before half-year results. Bold.
TikTok Celebrates Its LGBTQIA+ Community With Visionary Voices List
TikTok announces official creators for Pride. Alan Jones does not make the list.
Collingwood Teams Up With MA Services Group Ahead Of 2024 Season Launch
We're sure this news that everyone's favourite AFL team has penned a new sponsorship will delight many.
Macca’s Marketing Boss Chris Brown On Why MyMacca’s Is Bringing Home The Bacon (Or Chicken)
We're big fans of the MyMacca's app here at B&T. Our waistlines and wallets less so, however.
THE ICONIC Reignites Masterbrand With Head Turning Campaign From Dentsu & Love Media
THE ICONIC renews its masterbrand in new work. B&T just wishes it would stop shouting.
72andSunny Recruits Former Media Arts Lab ECD, Scott McClelland
McClelland gets a new gig. Insists on taking favourite office mug with him.
ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform
ZRO Fox is a first-to-market data-focused programmatic solution for brands and agencies preparing for an increasingly AI-optimised future. The business launches are headed by founder David Gaskill, his latest venture since departing Simon Ryan’s Foxcatcher, building upon a strong track record of product development and data-driven investment optimisation. ZRO Fox has launched to prepare brands […]
Michelle Akhidenor’s Podcast Agency Gains Investment To Launch Into US Market
Thought podcasting was dead? You'd better tune into this news.
Nine.com.au Launches New Site Tapping Into Aussie’s Love Of Travel
Nine launches new imaginatively named tourism site, 9Travel.
Adam Gilchrist & Pat Carrigan Among Sporting Superstars To “Get On Board” For Latest Kayo Campaign
Kayo rolls out the red carpet for sports stars in new campaign. Joe Root not invited.
Thinkerbell & Laneway Music Festival Founder Launch New Conscious Water Brand
By conscious water, they mean recyclable and environmentally sound — not that it's sentient.
PubMatic’s Peter Barry Returns To APAC As VP, Addressability & Commerce Media
PubMatic's Pete Barry returns to the US. Categorically denies he's picked up a NY twang.
Red Carpet Ready! Sophie Monk Headlines New Rexona Clinical Campaign
Rexona taps Sophie Monk for new campaign. Insists similarities with Barbie movie marketing are incidental.
Australia’s Biggest Streaming Apps Join Hubbl
Team's "Hubbl, Hubbl toil and trouble" incantation proven effective with this news.
Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season
Gogglebox Australia will introduce a new household – Mia, Bree and Lainey to join Australia’s favourite armchair critics when the brand-new season premieres Thursday, 22 February, at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Hailing from The Shire in Sydney, this young, talented trio are set to enter living rooms across Australia. Mia (26) is a […]
SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen
SafetyCulture, the $2.7 billion global tech company known for helping frontline teams find better ways of working, is excited to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen as he aims to leave a lasting impression in the 2024 racing season. As he continues to defy expectations and improve his performance on the track […]
HEARD 2024 Study Reveals Radio Investment Doubles Campaign Impact
"The radio star isn't dead!" protests CRA. Video unavailable for comment.
Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10
Tipping Point remains in the top 10. Clearly, the allure of the funfair never leaves.
Kinesso Australia Wins Big At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards
Kinesso staffers' CV promises that they were "Proficient in Microsoft Office" finally paying off.
B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Glam-Up For Exclusive Dinner With Are Media
There were some sore heads in the B&T offices this morning, though we promise the CMOs were studiously well-behaved.
Not For The Faint Hearted! Netflix To Put Advertisers In INTERACTIVE ‘Squid Game’ For TV Upfronts
Netflix ups the upfronts ante, here. B&T wondering whether 10 will give us a Survivor-style shindig later this year.
Dentsu FY2023 Results Reveal Continued Strength In Customer Transformation & Tech
Dentsu continues to talk up its tech expertise here. Staffers remain confounded by office printer, however.
ChatGPT Creator Releases Mind-Blowing Text-To-Video AI Model
Film makers and videographers join journos on the list of soon-to-be-jobless.
Seven West Media Digs Up 10.8% Stake In Mad Paws
B&T's in-house team of investment analysts describe the move as "barking."
OPINION: The ‘C’ Word We Should Be Talking About
Marketers apparently missing one big, important 'C' word — and it's not cake.
Nike, TBWA\ Sydney, Modibodi & Wavemaker Win Big At Inaugural TikTok Awards
Winners "delighted" to inform parents of the win apparently. Once they've explained TikTok, of course.
Telstra Touts Focus On AI & CX Following $1B Profits
Telstra team in the money with these results. Optus' team watch ruefully out the window.
DoorDash Asking Aussies To “Smash It” In New Brand Platform, Via The Monkeys
DoorDash seeking to uplift customers with new brand work. Set to remain the hangover go-to, however.