Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film

Following its premiere at the Cortina Film Club, the short movie is being made available on TikTok and Instagram to drive greater awareness of persistent anti-LGBTQIAPN+ policies and practices “The Cure” brings critical attention to the contemporary cruelties associated with homophobia with a searing story that takes aim at a history of harmful attitudes and practices.

Editora Taverna, a Brazilian publisher of literary works that explore insurgent themes such as politics, gender and sexuality, feminism and racial issues, has produced an emotionally gripping film that takes aim at the painful, persistent scourge of homophobia through the lens of Brazilian history. The film, “The Cure,” poignantly dramatises the use of discredited, harmful practices like “conversion therapy” against the LGBTQIAPN+ community wielded by the medical establishment nearly a century ago.

Unfortunately, “The Cure” isn’t merely an exploration of long-past historical attitudes and acts. These anti-LGBTQIAPN+ policies persist in today’s Brazil. But “The Cure” is part of a larger movement to correct the bigotry that continues to cause so much pain. The timing of the film’s release comes as a bill is being processed in the Brazilian National Congress that seeks to criminalise conversion therapy.

The film’s narrative is inspired by the investigative work of journalist Marcos Sergio Silva and author Jean Ícaro’s powerful book Gay Cure: There Is No Cure for What is Not a Disease. Dramatising the trauma associated with conversion therapy is an attempt to grapple with the past and the all-too-painful present, said Grag Queen, Brazilian singer, songwriter, drag queen, actor and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“In conversion therapy, they stick on you a pair of glasses that only allow you to see your flaws and anxieties.” said Grag Queen. “The Cure” premiered at the Cortina Film Club. The screening was followed by a moving and enlightening roundtable discussion featuring Sergio Silva and Ícaro. They were joined in the discussion by attorney Milla Magalhães, a survivor of conversion therapy, and diversity expert Gabriel Romão, and moderator Filipe Reis.

“We set this film against the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, when institutions like the Pinel Sanatorium purported to ‘correct’ non-heterosexual orientations through barbaric methods,” said Ícaro. “The Cure draws a harrowing parallel between past atrocities and the present-day challenges faced by the LGBTQIAPN+ community. In the past, torture committed against the LGBTQIAPN+ was primarily physical.

While conversion therapy is mental, it is nevertheless a form of torture. Aware that homophobia is not limited to just one country, the Editora Taverna commissioned the film to raise awareness and promote change globally. “When we published the book ‘Gay Cure: There is no cure for what is not a disease,’ we knew that we were helping this idea reach a wider audience,” says Eder Gomes, owner of Taverna Editora.

“Taverna aims to contribute to the bibliodiversity of the Brazilian publishing market by offering new voices and plural expressions in its catalog. We include works by debut authors, books authored by women, LGBTQIA+ authors, and Black authors. We emphasise the aesthetic care and graphic design of our books in our productions — all of which are crafted with the aim of promoting a depth of feeling for underrepresented groups like LGBTQIA+ and the rich culture that emanates from these communities, while inspiring all people to combat injustice and intolerance.”

“The Cure” is more than a film; it’s a call to action. In addition to its cinematic debut, the project extends its reach through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and supports legislative efforts to outlaw conversion therapies. As “The Cure” gains international attention, the Editora Taverna invites viewers worldwide to join them in advocating for a future where love and identity are celebrated, not condemned.

Credits

