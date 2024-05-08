DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director 

DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director 
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Global digital agency DEPT is expanding its creative leadership in APAC with the appointment of Brad Stevens as the Executive Creative Director for the region. In this newly created role, Stevens will spearhead creative endeavours across the APAC region, driving pioneering work, and fostering a culture of excellence for clients such as Grill’d, eBay and Pit Viper.

With 20 years of experience, Stevens has worked with top agencies like Enigma, M&C Saatchi, Landor (Paris Office), FutureBrand, and Six Black Pens. He keeps brands like Spotify, Google, NAB, and Optus ahead of the curve by thinking big, pushing craft, and innovating with technology. Brad’s design expertise and passion for relevance shine through and he actively shares insights through talks and contribute to advertising associations like BEST and Award. 

“Brad brings a wonderful mix of craft excellence and disruptive thinking, which makes him the perfect fit to lead our creative team and output in the region,” said Jason O’Donnell, APAC SVP of Creative and Media DEPT. “Brad will bolster our talented marketing team in Australia led by recently promoted VP of Creative and Media Jessica White. Together we’ll win clients’ hearts as we continue our growth across the Asia-Pacific region.” 

In his role, Stevens will be responsible for delivering innovative and disruptive work for the agency’s clients. He will also serve as the face and voice of creativity for the team in Australia, collaborating closely with the leadership team to build processes and structures that elevate the quality of creative output. 

Commenting on his decision to join DEPT, Brad Stevens said, “The decision was simple, DEPT’s rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world, and I want in! I’m looking forward to creating world-class, groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of technology, ensuring brands are as dynamic and engaging as they can be.”

The past 12 months have brought significant growth for DEPT in Australia, with the addition of several new clients including Pit Viper and Grill’d. With offices in Sydney and Melbourne and a staff of over 150, the digital agency has cemented its position as a booming strategic and innovation hub in the wider APAC region, delivering impactful digital solutions that resonate with the values of its clients. Globally, DEPT was recently named Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at The Webby Awards for the third consecutive year, proving it is setting the standard for tech and marketing.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Brad Stevens DEPT

Latest News

REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance
  • Media

REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance

REA Group has announced its results for the nine months ended 31 March 2024 as reported by News Corporation. The News Corp report includes US GAAP financial information for REA Group and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the nine months ended 31 March 2024. Group financial highlights from core operations for the nine months ended […]

iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort
  • Media

iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort

iProspect, a dentsu company, has revealed the 2024 cohort of its Level Up Committee, a shadow executive leadership team. The Level Up Committee, following a successful inaugural year, is an internal program designed to give iProspect team members access to leadership opportunities and was born out of the agency’s employee value proposition “where the ambitious […]

Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines 
  • Media

Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines 

Kayo has been a shining light for Foxtel Group’s subscription video services in their latest quarterly report. The group – which includes Foxtel’s subscription broadcast service and streamers Kayo, BINGE and Foxtel Now – reported Q3 revenue of $455 million in the quarter, down by  $22 million, or 5 per cent, compared with the prior […]

JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site
  • Media

JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site

JCDecaux has unveiled its latest innovation, JCDecaux ICON. This unique wrap-around site is one of the largest Digital Large Format screens in the Southern Hemisphere, promising to captivate audiences and offering exceptional brand exposure in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling St Kilda Junction. Steve O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, said: “JCDecaux […]

Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film
  • Advertising

Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film

Following its premiere at the Cortina Film Club, the short movie is being made available on TikTok and Instagram to drive greater awareness of persistent anti-LGBTQIAPN+ policies and practices “The Cure” brings critical attention to the contemporary cruelties associated with homophobia with a searing story that takes aim at a history of harmful attitudes and […]

Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney
  • Marketing

Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney

CommBank Matildas’ Mackenzie Arnold and head coach Tony Gustavsson will join this year’s Vivid Sydney taking part in an inspiring Vivid Ideas conversation at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 10 June. Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will explore the dynamic between coach and athlete, offering an in-depth look at the pressures and […]