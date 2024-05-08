DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director 

Global digital agency DEPT is expanding its creative leadership in APAC with the appointment of Brad Stevens as the Executive Creative Director for the region. In this newly created role, Stevens will spearhead creative endeavours across the APAC region, driving pioneering work, and fostering a culture of excellence for clients such as Grill’d, eBay and Pit Viper.

With 20 years of experience, Stevens has worked with top agencies like Enigma, M&C Saatchi, Landor (Paris Office), FutureBrand, and Six Black Pens. He keeps brands like Spotify, Google, NAB, and Optus ahead of the curve by thinking big, pushing craft, and innovating with technology. Brad’s design expertise and passion for relevance shine through and he actively shares insights through talks and contribute to advertising associations like BEST and Award.

“Brad brings a wonderful mix of craft excellence and disruptive thinking, which makes him the perfect fit to lead our creative team and output in the region,” said Jason O’Donnell, APAC SVP of Creative and Media DEPT. “Brad will bolster our talented marketing team in Australia led by recently promoted VP of Creative and Media Jessica White. Together we’ll win clients’ hearts as we continue our growth across the Asia-Pacific region.”

In his role, Stevens will be responsible for delivering innovative and disruptive work for the agency’s clients. He will also serve as the face and voice of creativity for the team in Australia, collaborating closely with the leadership team to build processes and structures that elevate the quality of creative output.

Commenting on his decision to join DEPT, Brad Stevens said, “The decision was simple, DEPT’s rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world, and I want in! I’m looking forward to creating world-class, groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of technology, ensuring brands are as dynamic and engaging as they can be.”

The past 12 months have brought significant growth for DEPT in Australia, with the addition of several new clients including Pit Viper and Grill’d. With offices in Sydney and Melbourne and a staff of over 150, the digital agency has cemented its position as a booming strategic and innovation hub in the wider APAC region, delivering impactful digital solutions that resonate with the values of its clients. Globally, DEPT was recently named Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at The Webby Awards for the third consecutive year, proving it is setting the standard for tech and marketing.