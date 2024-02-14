Spotlight On Sponsors: Cowboys Off To A Rocky Start As Future Of Sponsors Remains Uncertain

The North Queensland Cowboys are off to a rocky start to their 2024 season, with star second-rower Luciano Leilua seeking immediate release from the three-time grand final winning side.

With the future of some of their team uncertain, fans would like to be optimistic that at least sponsorship will remain steady, but unfortunately, it’s not looking up for the Cowboys.

B&T has all the latest on partnerships for the North Queensland Cowboys.

TAB

One of Australia’s biggest racing and betting agencies, TAB, signed on with the Cowboys at the start of the 2023 season. At the time, it was confirmed that the multi-year deal would see the gambling company’s logo feature on the sternum of the players’ jerseys from the 2023 season onward.

However, with the launch of the 2024 season, the TAB logo is noticeably absent from this year’s playing jerseys. Given a recent push to ban gambling advertising on players’ jerseys, the logo was likely removed to ensure stability for both the sponsor and the club moving forward. B&T contacted the Cowboys for comment on the deal, but they did not respond.

TAFE Queensland

At the end of last year, TAFE Queensland announced that they would be joining the Cowboys as the club’s official Vocational Education and Training (VET) Partner. The three-year partnership will see the educational institution’s logo appear on the rear of the team’s home and away jerseys.

As part of the deal, TAFE QLD will also present one module in the club’s Try Time! Schools’ program that educates students in years 10 to 12 on creating respectful relationships.

“Since the birth of the club in 1995, the Cowboys have worked hard to create strong and resilient bonds across the North for the benefit of our people, both on the footy field and well beyond it,” said Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel. “To partner with TAFE Queensland is a proud milestone for the Cowboys, as it formally recognises our shared commitment to providing meaningful education opportunities to North Queenslanders”. he said.

XXXX

For over 25 years, XXXX has partnered with the Cowboys. As a proud Queensland-based business, XXXX supports both the Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos and solidifies its commitment to both clubs via the XXXX derby between the two clubs.

