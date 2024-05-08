Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines 

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



Kayo has been a shining light for Foxtel Group’s subscription video services in their latest quarterly report.

The group – which includes Foxtel’s subscription broadcast service and streamers Kayo, BINGE and Foxtel Now – reported Q3 revenue of $455 million in the quarter, down by  $22 million, or 5 per cent, compared with the prior year. 

This was largely to do with the negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations, which accounted for $18 million of the decline. Adjusted revenues of $473 million decreased 1% compared to the prior year.

This is a solid performance in a challenging and competitive TV and streaming market. 

Overall, Foxtel Group’s total number of paid subscribers was down 1 per cent to 4,537,000. Its streaming subscription revenues represented approximately 29 per cent of total circulation and subscription revenues in the quarter, compared to 26 per cent in the prior year.

The sports streaming service Kayo grew its number of paid subscribers by 8 per cent to 1,442,000, which means it now has a similar level of subscribers to the entertainment streaming service BINGE, which lost 31,000 subscribers to 1,453,000.

BINGE revenues still increased due to a rise in pricing of the streaming service last October.

The number of households subscribing to Foxtel’s broadcasting service dropped by 9 per cent to 1,239,000.

Broadcast subscriber churn in the quarter was 13.3 per cent compared to 12.3 per cent in the prior year, which was partly driven by a broadcast price increase. The broadcast average revenue per person for the quarter increased 2 per cent year-on-year to $85.




Binge Foxtel Kayo

