iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort

iProspect, a dentsu company, has revealed the 2024 cohort of its Level Up Committee, a shadow executive leadership team.

The Level Up Committee, following a successful inaugural year, is an internal program designed to give iProspect team members access to leadership opportunities and was born out of the agency’s employee value proposition “where the ambitious accelerate the possible”.

One of the key achievements from the inaugural cohort was collaborating to develop a culture of psychological safety within the agency, creating an environment where everyone in iProspect, regardless of hierarchy, title or tenure, can express their feelings and point of view. The committee also further developed iProspect’s Personal Development plan structures through the integration of personal values to ensure intrinsic motivation and development for everyone.

Marcelle Gomez (main image), iProspect Managing Director, said: “The Level Up Committee were instrumental in helping to shape the iProspect business strategy last year, acting as both a voice for the broader agency and a sounding-board for initiatives that helped shape our culture of growth”

The Level Up Committee is made up of a five people from across iProspect’s offices in Sydney and Melbourne. It is self-nominated with potential candidates putting their names forward and taking different actions, such as nominating colleagues for iProspect’s employ of the month ‘Shining Star’ awards, entering industry awards, completing industry certifications, rolling out initiatives within the agency and other activities, to gain nomination points.

The 2024 cohort is made up of Media Strategist Georgie Connor; Senior Digital Manager Aaron Paul; Client Manager Lily Selby-Thompson; Client Executive Peter Lecopoulos; and, Client Director Matt Grimmond.

The group will receive personal mentoring with iProspect’s executive leadership team, roll out needed initiatives within the agency and act as the voice of the staff to the executive leadership team.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to have been selected for the 2024 Level Up Committee (LUC). Being part of this committee offers a remarkable opportunity to drive meaningful change within iProspect business, people, and clients. This experience will undoubtedly be a tremendous learning and growth opportunity, as the LUC collaborates to develop impactful initiatives, with increased exposure to the iProspect National ELT,” said Connor.

Gomez said the Level Up Committee has helped bring a fresh perspective to the agency, and allowed the Executive Leadership team to benefit from generational inclusivity.

“We never stop learning, and it has been a privilege to help shape our 2023 Level Up Committee’s development while also being exposed to new thinking and ideas and continuing our own professional and personal development. We’re really pleased with how the program worked last year and are enjoying working with the new cohort to continue to evolve and shape iProspect into being the best media agency partner for clients and staff.”