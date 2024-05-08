iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort

iProspect Reveals 2024 Level Up Committee Cohort
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



iProspect, a dentsu company, has revealed the 2024 cohort of its Level Up Committee, a shadow executive leadership team.

The Level Up Committee, following a successful inaugural year, is an internal program designed to give iProspect team members access to leadership opportunities and was born out of the agency’s employee value proposition “where the ambitious accelerate the possible”.

One of the key achievements from the inaugural cohort was collaborating to develop a culture of psychological safety within the agency, creating an environment where everyone in iProspect, regardless of hierarchy, title or tenure, can express their feelings and point of view. The committee also further developed iProspect’s Personal Development plan structures through the integration of personal values to ensure intrinsic motivation and development for everyone.

Marcelle Gomez (main image), iProspect Managing Director, said: “The Level Up Committee were instrumental in helping to shape the iProspect business strategy last year, acting as both a voice for the broader agency and a sounding-board for initiatives that helped shape our culture of growth”

The Level Up Committee is made up of a five people from across iProspect’s offices in Sydney and Melbourne. It is self-nominated with potential candidates putting their names forward and taking different actions, such as nominating colleagues for iProspect’s employ of the month ‘Shining Star’ awards, entering industry awards, completing industry certifications, rolling out initiatives within the agency and other activities, to gain nomination points.

The 2024 cohort is made up of Media Strategist Georgie Connor; Senior Digital Manager Aaron Paul; Client Manager Lily Selby-Thompson; Client Executive Peter Lecopoulos; and, Client Director Matt Grimmond.

Client Executive Peter Lecopoulos

Client Executive Peter Lecopoulos

Senior Digital Manager Aaron Paul

Senior Digital Manager Aaron Paul

Client Director Matt Grimmond

Client Director Matt Grimmond

Client Manager Lily Selby-Thompson

Client Manager Lily Selby-Thompson

Media Strategist Georgie Connor

Media Strategist Georgie Connor

The group will receive personal mentoring with iProspect’s executive leadership team, roll out needed initiatives within the agency and act as the voice of the staff to the executive leadership team.

“I am incredibly honoured and excited to have been selected for the 2024 Level Up Committee (LUC). Being part of this committee offers a remarkable opportunity to drive meaningful change within iProspect business, people, and clients. This experience will undoubtedly be a tremendous learning and growth opportunity, as the LUC collaborates to develop impactful initiatives, with increased exposure to the iProspect National ELT,” said Connor.

Gomez said the Level Up Committee has helped bring a fresh perspective to the agency, and allowed the Executive Leadership team to benefit from generational inclusivity.

“We never stop learning, and it has been a privilege to help shape our 2023 Level Up Committee’s development while also being exposed to new thinking and ideas and continuing our own professional and personal development. We’re really pleased with how the program worked last year and are enjoying working with the new cohort to continue to evolve and shape iProspect into being the best media agency partner for clients and staff.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

iProspect

Latest News

REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance
  • Media

REA Group Delivers Booming Q3 Performance

REA Group has announced its results for the nine months ended 31 March 2024 as reported by News Corporation. The News Corp report includes US GAAP financial information for REA Group and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the nine months ended 31 March 2024. Group financial highlights from core operations for the nine months ended […]

Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines 
  • Media

Surge In Kayo Subscriptions Helps Offset Foxtel Broadcast Declines 

Kayo has been a shining light for Foxtel Group’s subscription video services in their latest quarterly report. The group – which includes Foxtel’s subscription broadcast service and streamers Kayo, BINGE and Foxtel Now – reported Q3 revenue of $455 million in the quarter, down by  $22 million, or 5 per cent, compared with the prior […]

DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director 
  • Advertising

DEPT Doubles Down On Creativity With New APAC Executive Creative Director 

Global digital agency DEPT is expanding its creative leadership in APAC with the appointment of Brad Stevens as the Executive Creative Director for the region. In this newly created role, Stevens will spearhead creative endeavours across the APAC region, driving pioneering work, and fostering a culture of excellence for clients such as Grill’d, eBay and […]

JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site
  • Media

JCDecaux Unveils Giant Melbourne Wrap Around OOH Site

JCDecaux has unveiled its latest innovation, JCDecaux ICON. This unique wrap-around site is one of the largest Digital Large Format screens in the Southern Hemisphere, promising to captivate audiences and offering exceptional brand exposure in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling St Kilda Junction. Steve O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, said: “JCDecaux […]

Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film
  • Advertising

Brazilian Ad Agency Africa Creative Releases Powerful Gay Conversion Therapy Film

Following its premiere at the Cortina Film Club, the short movie is being made available on TikTok and Instagram to drive greater awareness of persistent anti-LGBTQIAPN+ policies and practices “The Cure” brings critical attention to the contemporary cruelties associated with homophobia with a searing story that takes aim at a history of harmful attitudes and […]

Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney
  • Marketing

Mackenzie Arnold & Tony Gustavsson To Take Part In Inspiring Conversation At Vivid Sydney

CommBank Matildas’ Mackenzie Arnold and head coach Tony Gustavsson will join this year’s Vivid Sydney taking part in an inspiring Vivid Ideas conversation at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 10 June. Champions of Change: Mackenzie Arnold and Tony Gustavsson will explore the dynamic between coach and athlete, offering an in-depth look at the pressures and […]