Shock, Horror! No-One Is Cheating In 30 Under 30’s People’s Choice

B&T staff have had to have a Bex and a good lie-down after it became apparent no one has employed ChatGPT’s algorithmic mates to game our humble Survey Monkey poll.

With but a few days to go, B&T is yet to see the telltale signs of an entrant going from precious few to several hundred thousand votes overnight. However, that hasn’t stopped us from gathering more than 35,000 electronic ballots.

Of course, this can mean but one thing: it remains anyone’s race so get out there and get yourself up the rankings. But let us warn any of you would-be winners, while we’re fairly certain no one is cheating, some (loads) of the 399-strong field are insanely popular. If you’re languishing near the bottom of the poll, you will need thousands of friends or relatives to peg back the leaders.

And to that end, here’s the field of the 20 top aforementioned charmers:

Darshan Hitesh Pawani – Starcom Australia Brittany Benitez – Saatchi & Saatchi Amanda Chen – VMLY&R Kelly Wu – Pinterest Mayank Parikh – Wavemaker Alison Gillerman – JCDecaux Katrina Salvador – Nine Soraya Emmi – Seven Keturah Butt – Stan Entertainment Harrison Chen – Nine Thomas Murphy – The Media Store Felixia L Coco – LaunchLink Communications Nina Kendall – Seven Nidhin James Thomas – Trkkn Trishia Mariano – UNiDAYS Huma Nasir – UM Australia Tiffany Ng – The Social Story Torika Taylor – CHEP Network Fraser Nelson – CHEP Network Cameron McCormack – Seven

Voting closes for the People’s Choice gong on Monday 27 February. The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney.

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).