Robert Downey Jr Tackles A Killer Clown In Very Funny Stuff For Online Software Firm Aura

A-list Hollywood stars playing in the advertising space is hardly anything new, but hats off to cybersecurity software firm Aura for jagging some serious A-list clout for its new campaign in the shape of cinematic superstar, Robert Downey Jr.

With a reported net worth of $US300 million ($A476 million) it’s not like the Iron Man/Oppenheimer star needs the cash or anything.

In fact, the 58-year-old actor is such a fan of Aura he even sits on its board.

In the riotous minute-long spot via creative agency Arnold Worldwide, Downey Jr compares the odds of falling victim to online crime (one in four), to an aeroplane disaster (one in 11 million), not waking up from an operation (one in 185,000) and, most pertinent of all, a killer clown being struck by lightning while winning the lottery (no odds given.)

It’s fun stuff considering the dowdy, serious nature of the subject matter. Watch it below: