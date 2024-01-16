REVEALED: TikTok Australia Ad Awards Shortlist

TikTok has announced the shortlist for its inaugural Australian advertising awards to celebrate the incredible campaigns across the country that showcase impact and authenticity, inspire creativity, and have ground-breaking results.

These awards specifically highlight Australian agencies and brands that have delivered impactful and entertaining content to the TikTok community.

Featuring categories that celebrate creativity, brand excellence, and performance, The TikTok Ad Awards makes its debut in Australia. This expansion follows the success of the awards in Europe and South America, highlighting the global advertising industry’s embracing of the authenticity and user-friendly nature of creating content for TikTok.

“We’re excited to announce the shortlist for the first TikTok Ad Awards in Australia, a celebration of the creativity and success achieved by our partners on the platform. We see a lot of great ads every year, so this is an important recognition of the brands, agencies and people who push the creative limits of their work to drive market-leading results,” said Brett Armstrong, general manager, global business solutions for Australia & New Zealand at TikTok.

“Their contributions play a vital role in making TikTok a vibrant community where local stories come to life and global audiences can be reached. We’re proud that the globally run TikTok Awards have made their way down under and can’t wait to celebrate with all our finalists next month”.

The shortlisted campaigns, brands and agencies are:

Greatest Creative Campaign:

This award celebrates the brands that dared to push the boundaries of creativity on TikTok and embodies our golden rules for success on the platform: inspire creativity and bring joy.

ModiBodi – I’m Dying Inside Smiths – Taste Icons UBank – DJ Frog – 20 bucks

Greatest Brand Campaign:

This award celebrates the brands that have partnered with us to deliver best-in-class brand building and demonstrates a commitment to building effective brand outcomes with TikTok.

Nike – 1000 Victories Netflix – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Tinder – It Starts with a Swipe

Greatest Performance Campaign:

This award celebrates the brands who have broken through with performance marketing on TikTok. The nominees have leant in to trusting TikTok as a key channel in their performance marketing strategy and have seen some incredible results.

Hismile – VIRAL Purple Serum Contiki – From Dreams to Reality Mecca – New Now Wow

Greatest For Good Award:

This award celebrates campaigns that utilised the power of entertainment on TikTok to drive meaningful social impact.

Consent Labs – #ClassifyConsent Bushfire Foundation – Save BIG This Black Friday RSPCA NSW – Rescuoodles

Media Agency of the Year:

This award celebrates the media agency who has embraced the power that TikTok has as a platform to reach their target audience and get phenomenal results for their clients’ unique goals.

Wavemaker OMD Incubeta

Creative Agency of the Year:

This award celebrates visionary agencies who have set the gold standard for creative excellence on TikTok, demonstrating the power of the platform to grow brand love and impact for their clients.

Howatson & Co TBWA Sydney Canva (In-house agency)

Advertiser of the Year:

This award celebrates the brands that have set the benchmark for excellence on TikTok, through innovative strategies, product adoption and an unwavering commitment to building authentic connections with their audiences.

Hismile L’Oreal Universal Pictures/Warner Bros

For You Award:

This award celebrates someone who is an exceptional advocate for TikTok across their own business and regularly collaborates with us. They understand the power TikTok has as a platform and use it to craft innovative campaigns that drive results for their clients and/or businesses.

Alex Lee – Canva Ilaria Mazzoni – EssenceMediacom Nick Kyprianou-Brown – Joy.

The winner of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony in Sydney on February 15 2024.