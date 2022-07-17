Ogilvy & AAMI Announce Launch Of AFL ‘Fansurance’ Campaign
As a partner of the AFL, AAMI is proud to support footy fans for all their insurance needs, whether they’ve damaged their car or their home. But until now, there’s been no way of helping footy fans who’ve experienced a clanger that damages their pride.
That’s why AAMI is introducing Fansurance, a competition that helps footy fans recover from footy related mishaps, like dropping a pie, shrinking their guernsey or going to the wrong stadium.
Mim Haysom, CMO Suncorp group, explaioned: “We all know how integral footy fans are to the AFL, and as a major partner, we wanted to create a campaign that lets them know AAMI’s there to support them too, even if it’s only their pride that’s been damaged.”
Toby Gill, AAMI Brand & Marketing Manager added: “For a number of years now our ‘Clangers’ platform has allowed us to leverage AAMI’s AFL partnership in such a fun and contextual way, and Fansurance is another great extension of this.”
The campaign was launched with a film, sharing humorous examples of fan clangers and encouraging people to enter the competition by visiting the site and sharing their own clanger moments.
Fans would then be in the running to win tickets to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final, as well as Clanger Credit Prepaid gift cards to help them recover.
David Ponce de Leon, executive creative director, Ogilvy: “You can’t call yourself a footy fan if you haven’t copped a footy to the face, or spilled sauce on your favourite guernsey. We all remember it happening to us and the embarrassment it caused. Thankfully now fans can recover with AAMI’s Fansurance.”
The campaign launches nationally in major broadcast channels, in conjunction with OOH, print, radio and social.
