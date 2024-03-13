“Ministry Of Justice & Anal Punishment”: Russia Warns Of Risks Of Not Voting As Propaganda Turns Homophobic

Russian voters have been warned of the absolute “worst-case” scenario should they not not vote in the upcoming elections – a gay dystopia. 🫨

The 6-minute-long campaign video, which has since been taken down, paints a hypothetical picture of Russia in 2036 using a series of homophobic tropes.

The video tells the story of a young family living in a dystopian society ruled by a “rainbow tribunal” and a “tolerance patrol,” which forces dissenters to undergo “gender harmony” re-education courses.

The family in question live on a street called “69 Gay Liberators” and are forced to teach their son to call them “parent one and two” instead of “mother and father” when in public. In what one can only assume is a hit at American culture, the family’s son is named Barack – the same name as the country’s former president.

Working at the Ministry of Justice and Anal Punishment, the father is forced to cross-dress to execute his father, who is accused of “fundamentalist sexism” with a sex toy – yes, we can’t believe we are writing this either.

Eventually freed from the “brainwashing” and literal fuzzy handcuffs holding him in this dystopian society, the father scolds his son for not “being a man” and voting in March 2024.

The hilarious and surely parodical campaign video was posted to a YouTube account under the name of Russia’s Communist Party presidential candidate, Nikolai Kharitonov. The party has denied any responsibility for the video or affiliation with the channel.

This is not Russia’s first use of fearmongering in their political campaigns. Back in 2018, a campaign ad went viral that threatened Russian families with a series of comically absurd laws, including a “gay homestay” for a week should they not vote in the election.

“If he doesn’t find himself a pair, then you’ll have to be with him,” the man’s wife says in the video. The homestay tells him, “The law is the law,” before suggestively biting into a banana.

The advertisement was met with amusement from outside Russia, with many delighted by the concept. “If you don’t vote #Putin every household gets a free #gay, is what I take away from this #homophobic #Russian election ad,” one X user said at the time.

The Russian Presidential Election takes place this weekend, and barring significant developments, President Vladimir Putin is almost sure to win.