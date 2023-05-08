Microsoft Is Testing Ad Placements In Windows 11’s Settings Menu

Microsoft seems determined to fit ads into every part of the Windows 11 experience and is now testing ads in the Settings menu.

Previously the company had started offering brands the chance to buy inventory in the Start menu but, in the latest Insider Preview build 23451, users have spotted new slots for promos in the Settings menu.

The shots were from a very early days test build of an updated version of Windows but show a new “Home” tab in the Settings menu that includes a notice to “Try Microsoft 365,” offering a link to a free trial of the company’s office apps suite.

There is also another notice for OneDrive cloud storage and one asking users to finish setting up their Microsoft account.

Updates were made to the Microsoft Account portion of the upcoming Settings Homepage, here’s how it looks now + a preview of end of product support notices that can appear in the Account page pic.twitter.com/DwYEKqOb9n — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) May 5, 2023

In the Windows 11 Start menu, Microsoft currently has ads asking users to “Sign in to your Microsoft account” and saying that they can “Use Microsoft 365 for free” without disclosing that these require users to input their credit card information to access a month of free office apps.

Microsoft declined to offer additional comment on the blog post to Gizmodo.