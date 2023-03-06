The Honey Badger Returns For Tradie’s Range Of Bamboo Undies Via The Incubator

Tradie urges audience to bamboo the world a favour in their latest spot for Tradie Bamboo via The Incubator.

Tradie underwear has let Aussie athletes Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, Danielle Scott and Charlotte Caslick loose in the forest to get super up-close-and-personal with nature in their latest spot for Tradie Bamboo.

From frolicking in slow motion, to playing the pan pipes and hugging huge trees, the trio show off their softer sides while espousing the silky smooth anti-chafe fabric, moisture wicking and hypoallergenic benefits of this luxurious new range.

“Trekking into the forest with Nick, Danni & Charlotte was an absolute joy.” Says Kyran Docker, Creative Director at The Incubator. “It is always a delight working with the Tradie team, and we’re thrilled with what was achieved. Through this campaign, we had the chance to have a bit of fun with the medium while staying true to the Tradie spirit.”

Filmed in Victoria’s leafy foothills, The Incubator had a great time bringing out the team’s natural talents with the forest backdrop providing the perfect foil for Tradie Bamboo’s eco-friendly roots. “Being fast-growing, organic and biodegradable, our Bamboo range is our most sustainable yet” says Tradie founder Ben Goodfellow.

The 30 second spot is airing on TV and social media from Sunday 5th March 2023.

Credits Client – TRADIE

Tradie Founder – Ben Goodfellow

Tradie Brand Manager – Simone Hyde

Creative Agency – The Incubator

Account Director – Jeremy Walsh

Creative Director – Kyran Docker

Copywriter – Sophie Hanlon & Sean Brisbane Production Company – Truce Films

Director – Nicholas Clifford

Executive Producer – Mike Ciccone

Producer – Darren McFarlane

DOP – Marden Dean

Editor – Alan Moss

Grade – Retro Box

Sound – Windmill Audio PR Agency – Lampoon Group

Lampoon Group CEO – Josh White

Media Agency – Loop Media For further information and images contact: Jeremy Walsh Managing Director

