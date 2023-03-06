The Honey Badger Returns For Tradie’s Range Of Bamboo Undies Via The Incubator

Alison Rentoul
Tradie urges audience to bamboo the world a favour in their latest spot for Tradie Bamboo via The Incubator.

Tradie underwear has let Aussie athletes Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, Danielle Scott and Charlotte Caslick loose in the forest to get super up-close-and-personal with nature in their latest spot for Tradie Bamboo.

From frolicking in slow motion, to playing the pan pipes and hugging huge trees, the trio show off their softer sides while espousing the silky smooth anti-chafe fabric, moisture wicking and hypoallergenic benefits of this luxurious new range.

“Trekking into the forest with Nick, Danni & Charlotte was an absolute joy.” Says Kyran Docker, Creative Director at The Incubator. “It is always a delight working with the Tradie team, and we’re thrilled with what was achieved. Through this campaign, we had the chance to have a bit of fun with the medium while staying true to the Tradie spirit.”

Filmed in Victoria’s leafy foothills, The Incubator had a great time bringing out the team’s natural talents with the forest backdrop providing the perfect foil for Tradie Bamboo’s eco-friendly roots. “Being fast-growing, organic and biodegradable, our Bamboo range is our most sustainable yet” says Tradie founder Ben Goodfellow.

The 30 second spot is airing on TV and social media from Sunday 5th March 2023.

 

Credits

Client – TRADIE
Tradie Founder – Ben Goodfellow
Tradie Brand Manager – Simone Hyde
Creative Agency – The Incubator
Account Director – Jeremy Walsh
Creative Director – Kyran Docker
Copywriter – Sophie Hanlon & Sean Brisbane

Production Company – Truce Films
Director – Nicholas Clifford
Executive Producer – Mike Ciccone
Producer – Darren McFarlane
DOP – Marden Dean
Editor – Alan Moss
Grade – Retro Box
Sound – Windmill Audio

PR Agency – Lampoon Group
Lampoon Group CEO – Josh White
Media Agency – Loop Media

  

