GroupM In The Money Following Global PayPal Win

Last week, GroupM pocketed PayPal’s global media account rated at more than $170 million.

B&T understands that locally, the account will sit with Maria Grivas’ Mindshare, which pinched the account from Dentsu’s iProspect. The account is thought to be worth between $10-12 million in Australia.

Mindshare, and GroupM, for that matter, both declined to comment on the story, as did Dentsu and iProspect.

The revolving door at GroupM and Mindshare has been turning of late. Yesterday, B&T revealed that UM Melbourne had snared General Mills’ media account from Mindshare.

Regardless, the Christmas presents should be good at the Grivas’ after it was announced that she had brought the $40 million Unilever account back to GroupM’s North Sydney offices.

Fortunately, Grivas has plenty of experience in bringing new clients on board and recovering from setbacks, as she told Chris Taylor on B&T TV.