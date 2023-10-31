GroupM In The Money Following Global PayPal Win

GroupM In The Money Following Global PayPal Win
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Last week, GroupM pocketed PayPal’s global media account rated at more than $170 million.

Lead image: Maria Grivas, CEO, Mindshare Australia.

B&T understands that locally, the account will sit with Maria Grivas’ Mindshare, which pinched the account from Dentsu’s iProspect. The account is thought to be worth between $10-12 million in Australia.

Mindshare, and GroupM, for that matter, both declined to comment on the story, as did Dentsu and iProspect.

The revolving door at GroupM and Mindshare has been turning of late. Yesterday, B&T revealed that UM Melbourne had snared General Mills’ media account from Mindshare.

Regardless, the Christmas presents should be good at the Grivas’ after it was announced that she had brought the $40 million Unilever account back to GroupM’s North Sydney offices.

Fortunately, Grivas has plenty of experience in bringing new clients on board and recovering from setbacks, as she told Chris Taylor on B&T TV.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Mindshare

Latest News

Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Marketing

Yvonne Wallis Wins ADIA Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA) has announced that the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2023 has been awarded to Yvonne Wallis, former owner and founder of Wallis Consulting Group and Rob McLachlan, former chairman of Kantar Australia/NZ. The judging panel, which comprised the award’s inaugural winner Darren Pennay and 2021 […]

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership
  • Media

ARN’s iHeart Announces 7NEWS Partnership

ARN’s iHeart has announced a multi-year partnership with the Seven Network that sees the leading podcast publisher become the exclusive sales representative for 7NEWS’ diverse slate of top-rating news podcasts. Commencing this week, this strategic collaboration with 7NEWS significantly bolsters iHeart’s lineup of local news and public affairs content encompassing breaking news, interviews, entertainment and […]

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research
  • Marketing

54% Believe Things Are Getting Worse In Australia According To Pollinate Research

Pollinate has today revealed the latest findings from its bi-annual The Australia Pulse study, which shows that while almost half of respondents claim they are happy living in Australia, 54 per cent believe things are getting worse. Since 2007, The Australia Pulse has surveyed over 25,000 Australians to keep a running tab on their relationship […]

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign

Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home. The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter. […]

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 
  • Opinion

Bigdatr: Marketers Insight To Consumer Trends & Competitors 

Why are your competitors outranking you? According to Bigdatr, the secret often lies in keywords. Effective messaging taps into consumer intent and market trends.  Mastering keywords allows you to craft advertising creatives that resonate with your target market, maximise ROI, and outperform your competitors.  Australia’s economic shifts, from post-COVID stimulus to current high inflation and […]

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions
  • Media

SBS Achieves Net Zero On Direct Emissions

SBS will use its 2024 Upfront event to showcase the steps it has taken to carve a clear leadership position within the Australian media on sustainability and an ambitious pathway towards Net Zero on all its emissions. The broadcaster today confirmed it had achieved Net Zero on its direct emissions (covering Scope 1 and 2) […]

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account
  • Marketing

The Incubator Wins Property Mate Account

Property Mate has appointed The Incubator as its creative services agency following a competitive pitch. The decision to collaborate with The Incubator comes as PropertyMate prepares to significantly ramp up its national identity within the property app market.

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five
  • Marketing

A New Wave As tide.pr Turns Five

Approaching five years in business, PR agency tide.pr conducted a strategic review of the business and concluded that their branding and positioning no longer represented the true breadth and capabilities within the business – far more than a PR agency, Tide Communications was born.

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing
  • Marketing

RISER Levels Up Influencer Marketing

New Melbourne-based mass influencer sampling platform RISER has announced results from its first official year in the market, running successful user-generated content campaigns for some of the country’s biggest brands. RISER is the brainchild of sister agency Theory Crew, headed up by Felicity Grey. RISER has been quietly toiling away for the past 12 months, […]

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network
  • Marketing

Media Republic Nabs Kelly McIlwraith From Global Traffic Network

Media Republic has announced it has appointed Kelly McIlwraith in the newly created role of chief strategy officer. McIlwraith has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, having worked both overseas and locally, most recently as the global marketing and strategy director for the Global Traffic Network. McIlwraith said the role will […]