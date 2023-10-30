UM Melbourne Snags General Mills’ $18M Media Account Away From Mindshare

UM Melbourne will manage General Mills’ $15-18 million Australian media account after the food manufacturer shifted its global account away from Mindshare.

General Mills operates brands such as Old El Paso, Nature Valley and Haagen-Dazs. WPP-owned Mindshare had held the account since 2015. IPG-owned UM will now manage all the strategy, planning, buying, analytics, performance and commerce for all of the more than 36 markets in which General Mills operates.

When reached for comment by B&T, UM Melbourne declined to comment on the story. However, well-placed anonymous sources confirmed that B&T‘s estimates of the account’s size were in the right ballpark.

Jay Picconatto, VP of advanced marketing solutions at General Mills said that UM would support the company’s customer marketing and retail media efforts.

“We’re confident that UM is the right partner to continue to build our iconic brands and deliver remarkable experiences for consumers,” he said.

Andrea Suarez, UM’s global chief exec, was pleased with the win.

“We look forward to a strong relationship that uncovers new opportunities, underpinned by our industry-leading data and commerce capabilities to connect with consumers in meaningful ways while maximising business growth well into the future,” she said.