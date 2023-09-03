Mindshare Brings $40m Unilever Account Back To GroupM

B&T can reveal that Mindshare has wrested back control of the $40 million Unilever media account from PHD.

Lead image: Maria Grivas, CEO, Mindshare.

The win comes after a competitive pitch for the account.

“After a comprehensive tender process, Unilever Australia and New Zealand has appointed Mindshare as its media agency, effective January 2024,” a Unilever spokesperson told B&T.

The tender was part of a periodic global review of Unilever’s media agencies in many markets to ensure best-in-class media agency partnerships.”

Unilever’s brands in Australia include iconic household names such as Streets, Liptons, Rexona, Sunsilk, Pond’s and Continental.

Mindshare had the media account until 2015 when the global consumer goods company moved it to PHD.

