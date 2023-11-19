Future Super Appoints Jaywing For Paid Media

Future Super has appointed data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing to lead its paid media and drive new members to the ethical superannuation fund.

Jaywing will oversee Future Super’s Google and Meta paid media strategy and execution.

Future Super was founded to help people take climate action. The ethical fund invests in a fossil fuel-free future and invests in climate solutions.

“Our impact is achieved by creating a movement of people who choose to divest from unethical and harmful activities and invest in projects that are making the world sustainable and equitable. We look forward to working closely with Jaywing to help grow the movement of people choosing to invest their retirement savings in line with their values and in climate solutions,” said Amanda Chase, executive director of customers and growth at Future Super.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Future Super to lead their paid media across Google and Meta. We have already seen a significant uplift in performance since starting work and we look forward to continuing to exceed the ambitious objectives we’ve been set,” said Rai Campbell, commercial director at Jaywing.

Future Super joins a growing list of recent new Jaywing clients, including The a2 Milk Company, Myer, CROCS, New Balance and Cashrewards.

Jaywing announced last week the appointment of Lily Hopkinson as its first head of planning to oversee the planning, implementation and optimisation of performance marketing and media campaigns.