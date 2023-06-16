Fury As “Vile, Disgraceful” Woman Dances In Background Of Live Report Into Stabbing Deaths

A British woman has sparked outrage after she was seen skylarking during a live TV report into Tuesday’s stabbing attack in the UK that left three people dead and a number of others injured.

During a live broadcast from Nottingham, Sky News reporter Sarah-Jane Mee was sharing updates to viewers, explaining that where she was standing was “one of the sites in the city centre that the police are operating in”.

Mee’s sensitive report was then interrupted by the female passerby who draws attention to herself and waves her arms in the air.

The unnamed woman was then called out on social media for her “vile” and “absolutely disgraceful” act considering the sensitivity of the report.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man of West African origin has been arrested on suspicion of murder that saw three people knifed to death and three more seriously injured after the suspect mowed them down in a stolen motor vehicle.

Barnaby Webber, 19, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were all killed in the knife and van rampage on Tuesday. No motives for the man’s actions have been given.