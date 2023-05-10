Free TV Welcomes Government’s Funding Of The VAST Satellite Service

Free TV has welcomed the announcement from Minister Rowland to extend funding of the VAST satellite service until 2031.

Free TV CEO, Bridget Fair said: “This announcement is fantastic news for the 1.5 million Australians who rely on the VAST satellite platform for their free television services. After years of temporary funding commitments, Minister Rowland and the Albanese Government have provided some much needed certainty.”

Free TV services connect people and communities across rural and remote areas, and are a critical source of local content, live and free sport, emergency information and trusted news. All Australians expect and rely on these services and this announcement ensures that those in our most remote locations and technology blackspots can continue to share the important moments that bring us together across the nation.

Viewer Access Satellite Television (VAST) remains critical to delivering these services in regional and remote Australia as well as other areas where terrestrial coverage is deficient. VAST was introduced in 2010 to close the digital TV divide between regional and remote Australians and those living in cities, and to ensure that all Australians can access reliable free-to-air television services, even those in our most remote locations where satellite is the only viable means of service delivery.

“We thank the Albanese Government and Minister Rowland in particular for their long-term commitment to ensuring that all Australians, regardless of where they live, can continue to come together to watch great Australian content on their televisions for free,” Fair said.