Conor McGregor Hospitalises Miami Heat Mascot In Promo Stunt Gone Wrong; No One Too Sure Why

A half-time entertainment stunt at an American basketball game has gone horribly awry after UFC superstar Conor McGregor decked the local team’s mascot on centre court and put him in hospital.

The incident occurred at yesterday’s NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Irishman – who, at 34, is still regarded as one of the best fighters in the world – was on hand to announce a new sponsor – a cryotherapy pain relief spray – for the Miami Heat during the halftime break.

As McGregor stood in the middle of the court with the microphone, the Heat’s mascot known as Burnie appeared wearing giant golden boxing gloves in what was a scripted stunt as part of the promotion.

Clearly lacking any rehearsal or safety briefing, McGregor proceeded to knock Burnie to the floor with a blow to the beak and then followed it up with a second punch while the mascot was prostrate on the ground.

A number of court staff quickly arrived on scene and attended to the now flattened Burnie, while another looked to hold McGregor back for fear he would take another swing. Burnie was then unceremoniously dragged off the court by his feet.

According to media reports, the man who plays Burnie was taken to a nearby hospital and was given pain medication.

The report claims that the man has since been sent home and is “doing well”. McGregor or anyone from the Miami Heat have not commented on the unfortunate incident.

 

 

 

 

